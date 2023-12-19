Privado Launches MuroChat Open-Source LLM Chat Application to Protect Data in Chatbots

MuroChat, an open-source LLM chat application designed for enterprises, mitigates the data privacy risks that LLM based chatbots introduce.

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – December 21, 2023) – Privado.ai, the developer-friendly privacy platform known for revolutionizing data security, has unveiled MuroChat, a groundbreaking open-source LLM chat application aimed at fortifying data protection within enterprises, addressing the escalating risks posed by LLM-based chatbots. MuroChat mitigates the data privacy risks that LLM based chatbots introduce, thus enhancing the privacy and security posture of the organization while allowing for user-driven customization.

The advent of chatbot applications based on large language models like ChatGPT has introduced new data privacy risks for businesses all over the world. Professionals across every industry are leveraging these chatbots to create content, generate ideas, write emails, generate code, and much more. They do so via sharing prompts that may inadvertently contain personal data or intellectual property, all-the-while, the business may be oblivious to the potential leak.





Wide view: MuroChat provides teams with monitoring overview of activity



As soon as these new risks emerged, the Privado team decided to take action and build a solution that would protect its own data. “We decided to build our own chat application in order to allow us to keep complete control over our data, shielding our IP and personal data from potential leaks,” said Prashand Mahajan, Co-Founder and CTO of Privado.ai.

MuroChat mitigates these risks by sitting between users and LLM based chatbots to automatically detect and redact sensitive data in prompts. A critical feature for maintaining privacy and adhering to compliance standards. But what makes MuroChat truly unique are the features aimed at solving this problem for enterprise organizations.

Designed for the Enterprise

Integration with Large Language Models: out-of-the-box support for OpenAI’s ChatGPT APIs and flexible architecture to allow seamless integration with any third-party LLM back-end.

Data Firewall: automatically detects and redacts sensitive data before it is sent to the LLM chatbot in use by incorporating Microsoft Presidio.

Single Sign-On (SSO): with support for systems like Okta, MuroChat simplifies authentication and access controls.

Local Chat History Retention: local storage for chat history for easy monitoring and increased accountability.

Evolving feature set: from detailed audit trails and monitoring tools to LLM cost control features, Murochat has lots of exciting features in the horizon.

Open-sourcing MuroChat is aligned with Privado’s open-source roots and developer-friendly mindset. (Privado’s flagship Privacy Code-Scanning solution features an open-source version). Most importantly, it’s a way to enable innovative organizations to get a head start in protecting personal data and intellectual property in this new environment. Mahajan explains the thinking behind open-sourcing MuroChat: “During the development of MuroChat, we realized that many other companies faced the very same challenge and an open-source solution would not only address our own concerns but also empower other organizations to bootstrap and develop their own secure chat applications.”

MuroChat can be installed by using AWS CloudFormation template or by building locally. Head to Privado’s GitHub repository for the installation steps.

About Privado.ai – Privado.ai is a developer-friendly privacy platform that helps enterprises bridge the privacy engineering gap. Its Privacy Code Scanning solution embeds privacy in the product development lifecycle, and empowers privacy and security teams with complete data lifecycle visibility, programmatic privacy governance, and seamless developer collaboration. To learn more about Privado go to privado.ai.

