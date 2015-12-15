NextGen Healthcare Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: U.S. Electronic Health Record 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/IRVINE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NextGenHealthcare–NextGen Healthcare, Inc., a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Electronic Health Record 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment (Document # US50048523, December 13, 2023).





This IDC MarketScape evaluates U.S. EHR solution vendors in terms of strategies and capabilities that support next-generation EHRs, which IDC describes as having “surpassed traditional systems of record by developing into comprehensive and integrated platforms of engagement and intelligence.” According to the report, NextGen Healthcare’s strengths include patient-centric integration, advanced usability, and unified value. The report notes that “NextGen Healthcare has integrated advanced technologies into their EHR solution, such as voice recognition, ambient AI scribing, natural language processing, API integrations, automation, and cloud capabilities.” It added that “Customers have praised NextGen Healthcare for their diverse range of competencies, which includes exceptional customer support, industry-specific customization, and regulatory compliance expertise.”

“NextGen Healthcare offers an EHR solution to ambulatory organizations with advanced functionalities such as voice recognition and secure ambient listening complemented by a broad range of capabilities, strong customer support, and demonstrated expertise in regulatory compliance,” said Mutaz Shegewi, Research Director, Worldwide Healthcare Provider Digital Strategies, IDC Health Insights.

“We believe being included in the Leaders Category underscores our commitment to helping our clients solve real-world healthcare challenges,” said David Sides, CEO and president of NextGen Healthcare. “Our solutions are designed with healthcare professionals’ unique priorities and challenges in mind, and the ultimate end goal of achieving better outcomes for all.”

Visit nextgen.com to learn more about the company’s EHR solutions.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning EHR, practice management and surround solutions that enable providers to deliver whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a relentless quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

Contacts

Anjali Bright



(731) 234-6422



Abright@nextgen.com