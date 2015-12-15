Standard Solar Expands Into Texas, Acquires 9.9-Megawatt Commercial Solar Project from EDF Renewables North America

Project expands company portfolio to 23 states, demonstrating ongoing growth and commitment to helping commercial enterprises reduce fossil fuel usage and CO 2 emissions

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EDFRenewables–Marking its first foray into the Texas renewable energy market, Standard Solar today announced its latest acquisition of a 9.9-megawatt (MWac) behind-the-meter solar project to sustainably power part of an industrial process load for Messer Americas in Texas. As a leader in the ownership, operation, funding and development of commercial and community solar assets across 23 states, this acquisition of the Bluebonnet project from EDF Renewables North America signifies a significant stride in Standard Solar’s dedication to sustainable energy solutions.





EDF Renewables’ Distribution-Scale Power team developed the project and will continue to perform the role of EPC contractor throughout the construction phase. Standard Solar will be the long-term owner and operator. The Bluebonnet project is slated for completion in Q2-2024, with construction efforts underway.

“This project represents a significant milestone for Standard Solar as we expand our footprint into the Texas renewable energy market,” said Eric Partyka, Director of Business Development, Standard Solar. “This marks the fourth collaboration between Standard Solar and EDF Renewables in the past 2-3 years, including projects such as Lawsbrook, Knox and Lehigh University. We firmly believe in nurturing enduring partnerships founded on strong customer relationships, as well as with partners like EDF Renewables, who excel in constructing projects we can all take pride in.”

The recently acquired Bluebonnet project features bifacial modules on single-axis trackers, and it is being developed on a greenfield site in McGregor, Texas. The project is expected to yield approximately 25,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean, renewable energy annually, contributing to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and a more sustainable energy future. The energy produced will substitute a significant portion of Messer’s conventional energy consumption, affirming its commitment to sustainability as a global leader in industrial gases and technology.

“The Messer McGregor facility marks the first time an air separation unit has had a significant portion of its electricity demand met through a direct connect solar energy scheme,” explained Chris Ebeling, EVP, Sales and Marketing US Bulk, Messer Americas. “The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market structure and abundance of open space and sunlight make this project a win from an environmental and economic perspective. Messer continues its journey to be a leader in the energy transition in the Americas.”

“This project is exciting for EDF Renewables, having been in the works for quite some time,” commented Lincoln Lande, Vice President of Business Development at EDF Renewables. “We are fortunate to have cultivated a strong partnership with the Messer team, all while collaborating with our longstanding partner, Standard Solar. It is gratifying to play a pivotal role in facilitating Messer’s expansion in Texas through renewable energy sources.”

“This exciting project reinforces our position as a dominant player in the industry, now operating in 23 states,” added Mike Streams, Chief Development Officer, Standard Solar.

Standard Solar is committed to investing in clean energy solutions that benefit both the environment and the communities in which they operate. This project aligns with the company’s overarching mission to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable energy future, one megawatt at a time.

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar is powering the nation’s energy transformation – channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar and solar + storage to businesses and institutions, farms, governments, communities, and utilities. Building on nearly 20 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in developing, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 300 megawatts of solar across the United States. Based in Rockville, Maryland, Standard Solar is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world’s largest owners and operators of renewable power and climate transition assets. Learn more at standardsolar.com, LinkedIn and Twitter: @StandardSolar.

For project acquisition and development inquiries, contact Eric Partyka, Director of Business Development, at eric.partyka@standardsolar.com and on LinkedIn.

About EDF Renewables North America

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distribution-scale power: solar and storage; asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial expertise to maximize performance of generating projects, and onsite solutions, through the Company’s PowerFlex subsidiary, offering a full suite of onsite energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers: solar, storage, EV charging, energy management systems, and microgrids. EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 13 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renewables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: https://www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Messer Americas

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world, and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers 125 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronics gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company’s daily operations.

Messer Americas is part of the Messer SE & Co. KGaA, representing an approximately $4.4 billion USD enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com

