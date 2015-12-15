GLASTONBURY, Conn., Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — System Solutions LLC released John Deere Financial Dealer integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. This integration brings the full business software capabilities of Business Central to the thousands of agribusiness dealers offering John Deere Financial funding to their customers across the United States and Canada. The integration electronically connects and automates John Deere’s specialized financing options at the dealer sales counters and order desks.

John Deere Financial™, renowned for its financing solutions supports a wide array of merchants who sell; equipment, parts, fuel, hardware, feed, seed, fertilizer, crop protection products and services. This benefits dealers so they can offer their customers deferred payment options, flexible monthly payments, and sophisticated account management tools, enabling dealers to sell more while managing their financial transactions. Transaction funding is provided by John Deere Financial™, so the merchant can increase their sales, and not have to worry about collecting receivables. The integration into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central allows for transaction processing directly at the point of sale (POS), including authorization, purchase, credit, and other payment functions, eliminating manual steps required to authorize and record the John Deere Financial transaction with John Deere Financial, as well as automatically posting the transaction into the Microsoft 365 Business Central general ledger and daily close-out reports.

“The integration of John Deere Financial with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central represents a significant productivity improvement for agribusiness dealers that sell equipment and agricultural products, mix fertilizer or feed, or service and rent products to the agribusiness industry,” said Dave Durrrenberger, Director of Sales, System Solutions LLC. “It provides dealers with an efficient solution to buy, sell, service and rent, with a built in general ledger to run their businesses with one software if desired.”

