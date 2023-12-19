LinkDaddy has announced a new update to its Cloud Authority Backlinks service, helping businesses diversify their backlink portfolios.

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – December 21, 2023) – The newly updated service from LinkDaddy offers DoFollow, niche-relevant backlinks from high-authority sites. These include Google Cloud, with a domain authority (DA) score of 94, Amazon and Azure, both at 93, Neocity at 85, and Digital Ocean at 78.

More information on the link-building package can be found at https://www.linkdaddy.shop/cloud-authority-backlinks/.

Targeted Cloud Authority Backlinks For Search Visibility Launched By LinkDaddy

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/191936_789d0bb244bf2a9c_001full.jpg

LinkDaddy’s recently enhanced service pairs cloud authority backlinks with clients’ Google Business Profile, helping to establish credibility and improve overall search rankings – but the backlinks can also be used on YouTube videos to raise awareness of specific content.

The agency explains that business owners face continual challenges driving qualified traffic to their websites, and data shows it’s only getting harder. According to the latest report from Ahrefs, 96.55% of content gets no organic search traffic from Google.

To help combat this, LinkDaddy creates personalized HTML pages embedded with targeted keywords, which are optimized and published on high-authority cloud hosting platforms to form a network of credible pages pointing back to clients’ businesses. Interlinking the pages creates a more authoritative cluster of cloud sites directing inbound traffic.

Compared to other backlink-building techniques, cloud authority links are considered to be the most valuable, according to LinkDaddy. By significantly boosting domain and page authority metrics, the service can increase search engine rankings, click-through rate, and overall visibility – driving both short-term and long-term traffic.

As organic search competition continues to intensify, LinkDaddy delivers an innovative backlink solution to help both new and well-established businesses improve their online presence.

CEO Tony Peacock explains that the targeted approach can add more backlinks faster than traditional techniques. Discussing the service, he says: “We understand the importance of having a strong and diverse set of backlinks for your website. With our Cloud Authority Backlinks, you can be assured that your website will rank well in the search engines and gain the visibility it deserves.”

Interested parties can learn more at https://www.linkdaddy.shop/products/cloud-authority-backlinks/.

Contact Info:

Name: Tony Peacock

Email: tony@linkdaddy.com

Organization: LinkDaddy

Address: 1065 SW 8th St PMB 622, Miami, Florida 33130, United States

Website: https://linkdaddy.shop

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191936