Verizon continues the gift-giving season with new 5G service at Ventura Drive in Duluth, GA

Reliable 4G and high-performing 5G service now available at Liddell Rd and Satellite Blvd in Duluth, GA

DULUTH, Ga., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Whether enjoying connecting with friends and family while on the move, connecting their smart homes through Verizon Home Internet, or using Verizon service for small business or enterprise applications, Verizon customers in Duluth just got a big boost. Verizon recently turned on a new cell site in Duluth which now offers reliable 4G and high-speed 5G service to residents and visitors in town. The upgraded service covers the shopping off Venture drive, along with nearby restaurants and residential living surrounding Liddell road and Satellite Boulevard. Service from this new site also provides increased capacity and performance for our public safety locations including Gwinnett County Police Department Central Precinct.

This additional service is part of Verizon’s massive multi-year network transformation which has not only brought 5G service to more than 230 million people and 5G home internet service to more than 40 million households, but has also added more capabilities, upgraded the technology in the network, paved the way for personalized customer experiences and provided a platform for enterprises and developers to drive innovation.

“Today’s world calls for faster speeds, ultra secure connections and improved coverage in more places. We’re dedicated to bringing the best and latest technologies to local communities, and to keeping our customers connected,“ said Eric Lia, SVP of Engineering and Operations at Verizon. “Our reliable, secure network connects families, friends, homes and businesses in Duluth with our reliable 5G Ultra Wideband and reliable 4G LTE technology.”

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in Duluth, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with truly unlimited broadband service and no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Go to verizon.com/home for availability. Visit verizon.com/deals For the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in the Duluth area will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline .

Duluth area businesses have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ .