Torii’s Generative AI-Powered SaaS Management Platform Named #1 by G2 Reports

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Torii, the SaaS Management pioneer, today announced it has been named the #1 SaaS Management Platform (SMP) provider according to G2’s Winter SaaS Spend and Operations Management reports. Torii’s superior ranking comes on the heels of the platform’s recent AI releases, empowering IT to easily automate any SaaS management task.





Simply put, the vast majority of SaaS management solutions often fall short when it comes to tackling the complex challenges facing modern IT teams – increasing costs, SaaS apps that go unaccounted for, and increased workloads to manage with fewer resources. That’s why Torii is ushering in the next era of SaaS management to tackle these IT challenges and more with its end-to-end, open and generative AI-powered platform.

“The G2 reports consistently place Torii at the front of the pack when it comes to managing spend and enhancing operations – and that’s because we listen to our customers and arm them with the tools they need to do their jobs most effectively,” said Uri Haramati, CEO of Torii. “IT professionals need a SaaS management platform they can trust to do it all – from detecting Shadow IT, to eliminating wasted spend, and automating SaaS tasks to free up valuable, much needed time. That’s why we’ve built the one software to manage all other software.”

Torii’s G2 ranking comes on the heels of the release of its newly enhanced platform which boasts:

Openness – With its developer community and Plugin Marketplace, IT teams can effortlessly extend Torii’s capabilities and collaborate with other IT pros, as well as integrate data from external security, finance and other core systems for nuanced insights and workflows.

– With its developer community and Plugin Marketplace, IT teams can effortlessly extend Torii’s capabilities and collaborate with other IT pros, as well as integrate data from external security, finance and other core systems for nuanced insights and workflows. Next generation automations – Torii’s new SaaS Automation Center, including the industry’s first Canvas Workflow Builder, allows users to craft ideal workflows and expedite processes that enable app oversight and simplify SaaS management tasks.

– Torii’s new SaaS Automation Center, including the industry’s first Canvas Workflow Builder, allows users to craft ideal workflows and expedite processes that enable app oversight and simplify SaaS management tasks. AI-infused system – With AI-powered discovery and mapping, AI contract ingestion, and Application Identifier, IT teams can now save countless hours by allowing industry-leading AI capabilities to manage manual processes, uncover Shadow IT and take action on insights.

“I was shocked when I saw Torii’s Plugin Marketplace. It’s incredible,” said Raveh Kahaner, Head of Global Procurement at Hibob. “The ability to seamlessly connect our security system to Torii and not only view its data but act on it is going to be tremendous in forging a connection between our chief information security officer (CISO), the rest of our security team, IT team, and Torii. Today, our CISO is working in a silo, so being able to unify all of our SaaS systems, insights, and actions will bring our SaaS management and teamwork to the next level.”

Torii’s customers agree that the platform delivers unmatched insights and value. According to the G2 reports, Torii boasts:

97% overall satisfaction score for mid-market SaaS Operations – which is 27 points higher than the next leading competitor.

97% overall satisfaction for SaaS Spend – which is more than 23 points higher than the next leading competitor.

92% of users said they would be likely to recommend Torii to other IT pros

According to the reports, Torii also stood out for: Quality of support (97%) Product going in the right direction (94%) Ease of doing business with (96%) Ease of use (95%)



G2 Grid Reports are based on real user reviews. G2 uses a proprietary algorithm to rank solutions from data aggregated from customers, online sources, and social networks. To access the G2 SaaS Operations Grid report, click here and for the G2 Spend Management Winter 2023 Grid reports, click here. To learn more about how Torii is ushering in the next era of SaaS Management and helping IT pros meet more demands than ever before, visit the website.

About Torii



Torii empowers IT pros to solve modern SaaS challenges at their source—from Shadow IT to wasted spend and inefficient processes. Unlike other tools, IT pros rely on Torii to manage their entire SaaS ecosystem, discovering every SaaS app, optimizing SaaS investments, and automating SaaS tasks—all in one place. Our uniquely open platform allows IT to consolidate SaaS systems, tailor Torii to their company’s evolving needs, and adopt best practices with ease. Now, IT can stay in the driver’s seat while securing their company’s sensitive data and empowering every stakeholder with the insights and actions they need.

Global customers such as Instacart, Sisense, Bumble, Hired, Athletic Greens, and Palo Alto Networks rely on Torii. The company is backed by Tiger Global Management, Wing Venture Capital, Global Founders Capital, Uncork Capital, Entree Capital, and Scopus Ventures. Learn more at www.toriihq.com and follow on Twitter @Torii_hq or LinkedIn.

