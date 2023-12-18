2024 Data Storage Buyer’s Guide Helps Organizations Choose the Right Storage to Match Their Business Needs

SOFIA, Bulgaria–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Written by data storage industry veteran Marc Staimer with the support of StorPool Storage, the 2024 Data Storage Buyers Guide is a practical paper on evaluating, selecting, and deploying next-generation block storage solutions. This free paper is an indispensable tool written to educate IT management and C-level executives on how they can best navigate today’s dynamic storage landscape.





The 2024 Block Data Storage Buyer’s Guide provides comprehensive insights into how the right data storage strategy can reduce operational costs and future proof an organization’s infrastructure for evolving data demands. It reviews modern IT practices, such as the software-defined datacenter design, that optimize the entire data center and details how IT Service Providers and Enterprise IT teams can accelerate their businesses with next-generation data storage for modern IT.

Among the key topics explored are:

Data Storage Types Decoded – unravel the distinctions between block, file, object and unified data storage

The Age of Software-Defined Storage – explore how SDS stacks up against traditional data storage arrays

Demystifying Data Storage Media – get the facts on data storage media

Tackling Application Problems – understand how block data storage uniquely solves fundamental application problems, opening doors to innovation

Block Data Storage Shortcomings – discover how to approach solutions, learn workarounds and understand the consequences

Reducing Application Response Times – increasing productivity, time-to-market, time-to-unique-revenues and time-to-unique-profits

Compare the Options – master the art of comparing one solution to another, understand the caveats and gain insights on how to look at TCO

“A good buyer’s guide should provide organizations with valuable recommendations when evaluating approaches to storage that will help them gain control of operational costs, ensure the right data storage for their business needs and position their infrastructure to better handle data growth,” said Staimer, President of Dragon Slayer Consulting. “This guide does just that by showing how to choose the best block data storage now and into the future. Block data storage is ideal for high-performance, mission-critical, data-intensive and enterprise applications needing consistent, low-latency, high I/O performance.”

“The needs of every business and every user have changed dramatically over the past decade yet too many companies continue to stick with their traditional approaches to data storage and as a result face an increasing number of issues,” said Boyan Ivanov, CEO of StorPool Storage. “A new approach is needed to help organizations address the needs of tomorrow, be more agile and improve their cost efficiency. This buyer’s guide is written to help move the industry forward by educating the IT community about how they can overcome pressing challenges by adopting the best data storage innovations from recent years.”

Those interested in reading the full 2024 Block Data Storage Buyer’s Guide can download a copy at https://storpool.com/block-data-storage-buyers-guide.

About The Author

Marc Staimer, as President and CDS of Dragon Slayer Consulting in Beaverton, OR since 1998, is well renowned for his in-depth and keen understanding of IT technology problems, especially with storage, networking, applications, cloud services, data protection and virtualization. Staimer has published countless technology articles and tips from the IT user perspective for internationally renowned online publications including Wikibon, TechTarget’s Search.com websites and Network Computing.

About StorPool Storage

StorPool Storage is a next-generation data storage software platform, built for modern IT. The StorPool platform is a Storage as a Service (STaaS) offering, with a bring your own servers model. It combines software, plus a fully managed data storage service that transforms standard hardware into fast, highly available and scalable block-first storage systems. Learn more about StorPool Storage and how they accelerate the world by storing data more productively.

Contacts

For more information contact:



Alex Ivanov, Head of Product



info@storpool.com