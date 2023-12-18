Verint Sweeps Multiple TMCnet Customer Engagement Awards in 2023

Verint Acknowledged for AI Innovation, Product Excellence and Enabling Outstanding Customer and Employee Engagement





MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced that it has been recognized throughout 2023 as an industry leader in multiple awards hosted by TMCnet, a business-to-business integrated media company focused on communications and technology news.

These awards highlight the versatility of the Verint Open CCaaS™ (Contact Center as a Service) Platform as a foundation for delivering customer experience (CX) automation powered by data, artificial intelligence (AI) and specialized bots helping organizations streamline and optimize their contact center operations. Launched in June, Verint’s Open CCaaS Platform has received numerous industry accolades including the following TMCnet awards:

CUSTOMER Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Products of the Year: The Verint Open CCaaS Platform has been acknowledged as a product of the year for its role in assisting clients to simplify call center operations, improve customer service, and reduce costs. By utilizing AI technology, the platform automates processes, leading to reduced operational costs and improved customer satisfaction. Its open architecture also offers businesses the flexibility to easily incorporate other technologies or systems, essentially future proofing the contact center.

TMC Labs CUSTOMER Innovation Award: TMC Labs recognized Verint Da Vinci™ AI for its ability to transform unstructured data, collected from various sources, into actionable insights. It provides the foundation for the Verint Open CCaaS Platform, offering AI-assisted abilities like predicting trends, transcribing data, analyzing information, training, and more. This empowers clients to anticipate, actively respond, and exceed customer expectations.

CUSTOMER Conversational AI Excellence Award: Verint’s Intelligent Virtual Assistant™ (IVA) received this award for its ability to help organizations automate customer experience interactions, deliver personalized services, and enhance contact center operations. This award also acknowledges tools, platforms, and applications that play a significant role in the provision of Conversational AI solutions.

CUSTOMER Experience Innovation Award: Verint Voice of the Customer™ was chosen for its ability to help brands strategically orchestrate all digital touchpoints, like web, mobile, and social, ensuring a consistent and positive customer experience. This solution gathers, analyzes, and leverages digital feedback to simplify customer interactions while helping to increase conversions and engagement rates.

CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award: Verint Intelligent Interviewing™ was selected for this award because of its capabilities in supporting and augmenting the hiring process. It delivers an automated, intelligent candidate screening solution to process large volumes of applications and determine which prospects are most likely to be high performers for an organization.

Friend of the Channel Award: The Verint Partner Program was recognized for aiding partners in launching unique solutions, offering a wider range of products, and providing fast and effective support post-deployment. The award also acknowledged Verint’s ability to help equip partners with innovative solutions, customized tools, resources, and training, while providing continuous support to help joint clients.

CRM Excellence Award: The Verint Open CCaaS Platform stood out for helping organizations harness their data and turn it into insights faster and better than previously possible. In many organizations, engagement data is siloed, limiting the ability to gain insights about customers, employees, and bots. Verint unifies customer engagement data across all applications delivering a deeper understanding of the customer behaviors, helping enable tailored services.

“Verint is revolutionizing not just some, but every facet of the contact center through the Verint Open CCaaS Platform which has become a significant industry disruptor in 2023. We are setting a new standard for customer experiences while improving overall employee satisfaction,” says Verint’s Dave Singer, global vice president, go-to-market strategy. “The recognition we receive through these awards is a testament to Verint’s forward-thinking vision and our commitment to pioneering product innovation.”

Visit Verint Open CCaaS Platform to learn more.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands continuously elevate the customer experience (CX) and reduce operating costs. More than 10,000 organizations in 175 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – rely on Verint’s open customer engagement platform to harness the power of data and AI to maximize CX automation.

Verint, The Customer Engagement Company®, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, VERINT OPEN CCAAS, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Contacts

Media Relations

Sue Huss



sue.huss@verint.com

Investor Relations

Matthew Frankel



matthew.frankel@verint.com