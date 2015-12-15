Ubilite Selected as Finalist for the “Best Wi-Fi Startup” Wi-Fi NOW Award 2023

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ubilite Inc. (“Ubilite”) announced that it was selected as a finalist to win the “Best Wi-Fi Startup” for the 8th Annual Wi-Fi NOW Awards, validating the excellent performance specifications the Ubilite team achieved for the UBI206, an ultra low power Wi-Fi single chip for the IoT market.





Ubilite developed the UBI206 Wi-Fi chip with power consumption that rivals BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy), removing the tradeoff between rich high data rate application experience and power consumption. The revolutionary chip architecture was designed from the ground up to achieve ultra low power consumption with a very small design footprint with minimal external components resulting in a very low bill of materials cost.

Key UBI206 Performance Features:

Tx Power +6dBm (P-1dB)



Rx Sensitivity -97 dBm



Tx Active Power consumption 25mW



Rx Active Power consumption 17mW



DTIM10 power consumption 85uA or lower

Ubilite started sampling the UBI206 evaluation kit and chip in September 2022. We received great interest from many customers, validating the specifications and providing very positive feedback. Ubilite has received confirmation from customers that the UBI206 will be in future product releases. Ubilite is now preparing to fulfill these demands.

“Wi-Fi NOW is one of the most prestigious awards in the Wi-Fi industry and being an award finalist is recognition of Ubilite’s achievement and contribution to the ultra low power Wi-Fi ecosystem which is so very critical to the continued success and growth of the IoT market. Ubilite continues to innovate and will be extending its roadmap of ultra low power connectivity devices in early 2024,” said Peter Gammel, CEO.

About Ubilite Inc.

Founded in 2014, UBILITE is a fabless semiconductor company developing Ultra Low Power Wi-Fi Chipsets for IoT applications. UBILITE has developed the lowest power 802.11 Wi-Fi SoC on the market with power consumption that is lower than Bluetooth. The Ultra Low Power requirements enable very long battery life or the ability to use energy harvesting to enable continuous operation for years.

