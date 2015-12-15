University of Phoenix Enhances Bachelor’s Program in Applied Psychology, Spotlighting Media and Technology Concentration

Program features timely concentration in media and technology and examines their effects on human interaction

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix College of Social and Behavioral Sciences has enhanced their Bachelor of Science in Applied Psychology with a concentration in Media and Technology (BSAP/MT) program. The BSAP/MT program prepares students to apply psychological principles to everyday life and understand how technology affects human interactions. Students gain skills to influence healthy technology-mediated relationships in various settings such as business, government, and social services.





University of Phoenix focuses on developing, offering, and continuously updating career relevant degree programs for busy working adults. The Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook, which projects the fastest growing and highest paying jobs on a national level, projects significantly faster than average job growth of 13% for market research analysts, a position for which an BSAP/MT can educationally prepare students. Other careers related to a BSAP/MT include communications manager, program manager, and marketing specialist.

“In an era where culture is being created in online, in-person and hybrid environments, this degree and concentration in media and technology offers an exciting opportunity for students to develop a working knowledge of psychology’s content domains and their application in our media-saturated environment,” states Christina Neider, Ed.D., dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. “This program helps students gain skills to apply media psychology and technology concepts to human interactions, and to apply scientific reasoning to psychological research of the human experience.”

In addition to enhancing the BSAP degree program with a concentration in technology, the University continues to drive conversations around the use of technology in the classroom and the workplace. A recent University of Phoenix survey on perceptions of artificial intelligence in higher education and the workplace revealed that nearly 3 in 5 U.S. adults believe AI tools should be leveraged in workplace (59%) and classroom settings (57%). As a higher education institution focused on serving working adults, University of Phoenix commissioned The Harris Poll to conduct the study of more than 2,000 U.S. adults to better understand perceptions of artificial intelligence (AI) in higher education and the workforce as well as opportunities for increasing awareness and responsible use.

BSAP/MT courses are aligned to the educational standards of the American Psychological Association (APA) and are shaped by current perspectives from the Society for Media Psychology & Technology and the Media Psychology Research Center. Each BSAP/MT course is mapped to three skills and skills outcomes the students will learn. In developing the program, the University worked with labor market researchers to align in-demand skills that ensure students have the opportunity to learn and demonstrate them in coursework.

The BSAP/MT degree program requires a total of 120 credit hours to completion. Learn more here about the BSAP/MT program.

