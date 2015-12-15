Venafi Surges Ahead with Strategic Product Innovations, Unprecedented 164% Year-Over-Year Growth in Global SaaS Business and Key Executive Appointment in 2023

Expansion and Momentum Driven by Cloud Native Adoption, Demand for Machine Identity Management

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Venafi, the inventor of machine identity management, today announced a staggering 164% year-over-year growth in its global Software as a Service (SaaS) business. This phenomenal growth underscores Venafi’s mission to future-proof leading organizations by delivering cutting-edge SaaS solutions that secure the heart of their digital infrastructure: machine identities. Venafi’s strong year is also highlighted by a key appointment to its executive team, enhanced product offerings and more.





“Venafi’s unwavering commitment to pioneering SaaS and cloud native solutions has not only fueled our remarkable global expansion but has also positioned us as a trailblazer in the industry,” said Shivajee Samdarshi, chief product officer at Venafi. “In 2023, our relentless dedication to strong product innovations further solidifies our status as a cloud native company, enabling us to seamlessly evolve alongside our customers and deliver unparalleled security solutions.”

The following are recent business highlights driving Venafi’s growth.

Venafi Connects the Largest Ecosystem

Venafi, in partnership with the world’s leading software and cloud providers, delivered new, exclusive capabilities demonstrating Venafi’s continued commitment to future-proofing customer success with the most trusted and connected machine identity platform. These innovations expand the potential for customers to solve more problems faster on the Venafi Control Plane. Notably:

HashiCorp Cloud Platform Vault – Venafi is now live on HashiCorp Cloud, marking a significant achievement as the first third-party secrets engine available for Vault in the cloud. For customers who want to operate cloud-first, this adds to the extensive capabilities and collaboration between Venafi and HashiCorp.

– Venafi is now live on HashiCorp Cloud, marking a significant achievement as the first third-party secrets engine available for Vault in the cloud. For customers who want to operate cloud-first, this adds to the extensive capabilities and collaboration between Venafi and HashiCorp. Red Hat OpenShift for Venafi – Red Hat now fully supports Venafi on OpenShift, giving security and platform teams the confidence to use Kubernetes in production. Learn more in this blog post.

Red Hat now fully supports Venafi on OpenShift, giving security and platform teams the confidence to use Kubernetes in production. Learn more in this blog post. Ansible Certified Collection for Venafi – Venafi achieved Certified status in the Ansible Automation Hub as the only machine identity management provider, enabling customers to deploy Venafi’s Ansible Collection in their production environments with the enhanced security and approval that comes with Red Hat certification. Read more in this blog post.

Venafi achieved Certified status in the Ansible Automation Hub as the only machine identity management provider, enabling customers to deploy Venafi’s Ansible Collection in their production environments with the enhanced security and approval that comes with Red Hat certification. Read more in this blog post. Citrix Federated Authentication Service (FAS) Support – Venafi’s Zero Touch PKI now supports Citrix Federated Authentication Service, allowing customers to safely authenticate remote access from Citrix for various applications, such as offshore customer support and retail store-to-HQ connectivity, without the headaches and costs of running legacy PKI.

Venafi’s Zero Touch PKI now supports Citrix Federated Authentication Service, allowing customers to safely authenticate remote access from Citrix for various applications, such as offshore customer support and retail store-to-HQ connectivity, without the headaches and costs of running legacy PKI. VMware Tanzu Service Mesh Support – VMware now supports Venafi as the machine provider for authenticating workload in service mesh. Customers can instantly activate support for Venafi inside of Tanzu Service Mesh.

VMware now supports Venafi as the machine provider for authenticating workload in service mesh. Customers can instantly activate support for Venafi inside of Tanzu Service Mesh. BMC AMI Connector for Venafi – BMC released significant enhancements to its industry-leading solution with Venafi for managing machine identities on IBM Z mainframes. Customers now have a complete solution in the cloud, datacenter and mainframe – thanks to the collaboration with BMC and Venafi.

New Product Offerings Introduce Cloud Native and AI Capabilities

This year, Venafi unveiled ground-breaking product innovations to reinforce its commitment to advance machine identity solutions. These include:

TLS Protect for Kubernetes – Simplifies machine identity management in complex multi-cloud and multi-cluster environments by delivering increased visibility, control and automation to improve application reliability and reduce development and operational costs.

Simplifies machine identity management in complex multi-cloud and multi-cluster environments by delivering increased visibility, control and automation to improve application reliability and reduce development and operational costs. Venafi Firefly – Enables security teams to easily and securely meet developer-driven machine identity management requirements for cloud native workloads by issuing machine identities locally at high speeds across any environment, helping organizations ensure identities adhere to corporate security policies while accelerating application development and digital transformation.

Enables security teams to easily and securely meet developer-driven machine identity management requirements for cloud native workloads by issuing machine identities locally at high speeds across any environment, helping organizations ensure identities adhere to corporate security policies while accelerating application development and digital transformation. Dev Central – Empowers developers by providing easy access to Venafi’s APIs, user guides, samples and documentation all in one convenient location, enabling them to quickly and seamlessly engage with the Venafi Control Plane.

– Empowers developers by providing easy access to Venafi’s APIs, user guides, samples and documentation all in one convenient location, enabling them to quickly and seamlessly engage with the Venafi Control Plane. Venafi Athena – Harnesses generative AI and machine learning within the Venafi Control Plane to swiftly address machine identity complexities, providing solutions in seconds and offering three core AI/ML capabilities for security and platform teams.

Venafi Expands Into New Regions

With a remarkable 232% year-over-year growth in EMEA net bookings, Venafi has opened a new European office in the thriving tech hub of Sofia, Bulgaria. This strategic expansion is aligned with the increasing number of European customers. A dedicated team of developers will play a pivotal role in driving research and development innovation and contributing significantly to Venafi’s SaaS product roadmap.

Key Leadership Appointment Drives Sales and Channel Growth

Industry veteran Kris Luhrsen assumed the role of Chief Sales Officer at Venafi after serving as CRO at Quali. In this role, Kris drives the company’s growth strategy, leading the sales organization, delivering high levels of customer value, driving sustainable growth and helping scale the organization. Kris brings more than two decades of invaluable experience to the organization as a senior revenue generator and is particularly adept at building processes that allow the organization to be more predictable, more consistent and improve productivity. In addition to his time at Quali, he served as president of North America Sales at SUSE as well as held senior leadership positions at VMware and Cisco.

For more information, please visit https://venafi.com/ and stay tuned for more exciting developments over the next year.

About Venafi

Venafi is the cybersecurity market leader in machine identity management. From the ground to the cloud, Venafi solutions manage and protect identities for all types of machines—from physical and IoT devices to software applications, APIs and containers. Venafi provides global visibility, lifecycle automation and actionable intelligence for all machine identity types and the security and reliability risks associated with them.

With more than 30 patents, Venafi delivers innovative machine identity management solutions for the world’s most demanding, security-conscious organizations and government agencies, including the top five U.S. health insurers, top five U.S. airlines, top four payment card issuers and top four U.S. banks. As a leading provider of open source machine identity management solutions, its open source cert-manager project is downloaded more than 1.5 million times a day. For more information, visit https://venafi.com/.

Contacts

Pauline Louie



pauline.louie@venafi.com

(801) 676-6900