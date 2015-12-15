Newsweek Calls Insight One of Its America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a global Solutions Integrator driving client success through digital transformation, has been named one of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024.





“We are humbled to receive the highest star rating as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity,” said Jen Vasin, chief human resources officer, Insight. “Our diverse workforce excels at understanding and meeting the needs of our clients given their wide-ranging skillsets and unique personal perspectives. Our teammates embrace our harmony core value, which encompasses challenging ideas and engaging in respectful conflict, encouraging diversity of thought and opinion, and fostering a culture of inclusivity and collaboration.”

According to Newsweek: “Companies recognize that a diverse workforce contributes significantly to organizational success. Diverse workforces cultivate creativity and innovation that stem from a mix of perspectives, experiences and backgrounds, fostering a dynamic environment where new ideas come to life.”

Insight recognizes the importance of promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and the community at large. Key programs include:

Nine global teammate-led resource groups designed to support the professional growth of diverse teammates, raise awareness and allyship, perform community service, and foster more meaningful relationships with clients and suppliers.

A Diversity and Inclusion Mentoring program developing diverse teammates’ skills through cohorts led by a mentor from outside their normal functional area to help them gain exposure to new career opportunities.

An annual Global Harmony Day where we celebrate our diversity and learn from others.

A Board Ready program designed to assist diverse leaders with their ambitions to serve on a corporate board.

The Insight Supplier Diversity Program partnering with about 2,700 small or diverse suppliers, expanding their access to Insight’s global network of clients and 6,000+ technology partners.

Newsweek partnered with data research firm Plant-A Insights, which interviewed more than 223,000 U.S. workers about their employer’s corporate culture, working environments, and how well they feel individuals from different walks of life are genuinely respected and valued. The scoring is also based on publicly available data collected over 1.5 million reviews of large companies with more than 5,000 employees and mid-size companies that employ more than 1,000 people.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 6,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Fortune World’s Best Workplace. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

