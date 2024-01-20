20+ Provider Hyndman Area Health Center Selects eClinicalWorks AI Solutions and Sunoh.ai to Improve Practice Efficiency

Pennsylvania-based multispecialty group to leverage eClinicalWorks AI functionalities to reduce administrative burdens and accelerate clinical documentation

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the first AI-driven EHR, today announced that Hyndman Area Health Center (HAHC) will now utilize the eClinicalWorks AI solution and virtual scribe, Sunoh.ai, to save physicians time on clinical documentation and improve patient engagement.





HAHC is a holistic health center offering comprehensive healthcare services, including family medicine, dental health, behavioral health, women’s health, chronic care management, and more at four locations in Pennsylvania. The practice’s mission is to promote health and wellness amongst its patient population and provide healthcare access to people facing financial, social, cultural, and language barriers. The practice is keen on implementing eClinicalWorks AI solutions to reduce administrative burden, accelerate documentation, streamline clinical workflows, enhance efficiency, and improve patient outcomes.

“Our team is looking forward to using generative, image, and speech AI features, as well as the healow no-show AI prediction model,” says Brian Stratta, MD, MBA ceo and chief medical officer of HAHC. “We are interested in leveraging eClinicalWorks AI-enabled features that aim to provide relief to our physicians and cut down on workload. By integrating the AI functionalities into the EHR, we aim to reduce physician burnout, maximize patient engagement, and increase efficiency.”

eClinicalWorks recently unveiled a series of AI capabilities to revolutionize physicians’ practices. This includes generative AI to enable a conversational EHR, image AI to assist document recognition routing for incoming faxes, and integration with the Sunoh.ai virtual scribe to help providers save time on clinical documentation. Playlists with robotic process automation (RPA) will help streamline various tasks, reducing the need for multi-screen navigation. eClinicalWorks customers are leveraging the healow no-show prediction AI model to help identify appointments with a high no-show probability.

About Hyndman Area Health Center

Hyndman Area Health Center (HAHC) is an FQHC offering comprehensive healthcare services including family medicine, dental health, behavioral health, women’s health, chronic care management and more. Their mission is to promote health and wellness by providing patient centered care. HAHC, Inc., also aims to provides a safety net for people facing financial, social, cultural, and language barriers in obtaining health care by continuing to improve services and facilities and growing a financially sound and progressive community health center. They operate at four locations in Pennsylvania – Hyndman, Bedford, Richland and Everett. For more information, visit https://hyndmanhealth.org/

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology. Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/

Contacts

eClinicalWorks



Bhakti Shah



508-330-6935



Bhakti.Shah@eclinicalworks.com