Will Brewster Joins Partnership, Amplifying Daversa Partners’ Leadership Team

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Daversa Partners, the technology industry’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed tech companies, announced today Will Brewster as the firm’s newest Partner. With a track record spanning over a decade in executive recruiting, Brewster’s promotion to the company’s partnership indicates a significant milestone for the company.









Since joining Daversa Partners in 2013, Will Brewster has been instrumental in shaping the executive teams of some of the most disruptive global technology companies. His primary focus lies in spearheading searches for Daversa’s fintech practice, an internal initiative he has not only helped cultivate but continues to lead, thereby solidifying his reputation as a thought leader within this sector.

Will’s extensive portfolio spans clients across a broad spectrum of the fintech landscape, from digital banking and payments to blockchain and lending, and even financial infrastructure and security. His strategic placement of material impact executives have significantly influenced leadership teams at prominent companies such as ConsenSys, Alloy, Blockdaemon, At-Bay, Upgrade, Stash, and Varo.

Throughout his career, Will has worked across numerous functions including Sales, Product, Marketing, Finance, and Operations. These placements range from VP to C-level positions for businesses at all stages – from those in their ideation phase to those commanding multi-billion dollar valuations on the public markets. His influence extends from San Francisco to New York, and even across the pond to London.

Peter Baiocco, Partner at Daversa Partners, remarked, “The elevation of Will to our partnership is a pivotal moment for this firm. It’s been an honor to guide Will over the past ten years, and witnessing his steadfast dedication, unwavering pursuit of excellence, and exponential growth has been nothing short of inspiring. His ability to face difficult challenges head-on coupled with his relentless drive for innovation has played a key role in propelling our firm’s fintech practice forward. With his wide-ranging expertise and visionary approach, there is no doubt that Will will continue to sculpt the future success of our firm.”

​​Reflecting on his career at Daversa Partners, Will Brewster stated, “The honor of stepping into the role of Partner at Daversa Partners is truly humbling. My journey here has been an incredible one, filled with immense growth, endless learning, and unparalleled access to some of the most disruptive technology companies in the world. Over the past decade, the countless opportunities and challenges that have come my way have shaped my career, and the unwavering support from my mentors and colleagues continues to fuel me. This new role is a thrilling opportunity to continue pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve. I am excited to contribute even more to our firm’s success and continue to help build the most important companies of our generation in this next chapter.”

About Daversa Partners

Daversa Partners is technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies. Our global footprint spans 2 continents and eight offices, giving our high-performance teams visibility into the entirety of the market. We are dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across consumer and enterprise businesses.

Extraordinary talent is hard to find and even harder to recruit. Focusing our searches on delivering Material Impact executives is what sets us apart, and is what makes Daversa the search partner of choice.

For more information on Daversa Partners please visit daversapartners.com.

Contacts

Nicole Daversa



nicole@daversapartners.com