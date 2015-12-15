Alvarez & Marsal Announces 2024 Managing Director Promotions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has announced the promotion of 69 professionals, across Europe and Middle East, India, Latin America, North America, North Asia and Southeast Asia & Australia to the position of Managing Director.

Tony Alvarez II and Bryan Marsal, A&M’s Co-Founders, stated, “Congratulations to all our newly promoted Managing Directors. Their contributions to our core values of integrity, quality, objectivity, fun, personal reward and inclusive diversity are what make A&M unique. Their commitment to help clients maximize value and drive change amidst ongoing macro-economic challenges builds upon our legacy of operational excellence while advancing our results-oriented mission. They, alongside all A&M professionals, are our greatest strength.”

2024 MANAGING DIRECTOR PROMOTIONS

Europe and Middle East

India

Ashish Doshi, Global Transaction Advisory Group — Mumbai

Ram Panda, Business Transformation Services — Mumbai

Latin America

Guilherme Almeida, Corporate Transformation — São Paulo

Luiz Gronau, Infrastructure & Capital Projects (A&M INFRA) — São Paulo

Eduardo Magalhaes, Global Disputes and Investigations — São Paulo

North America

North Asia

Dee Chung, Restructuring & Turnaround — Seoul

Carmen Yeung, Restructuring & Turnaround — Hong Kong SAR

Southeast Asia & Australia

John Sanger, Performance Improvement — Perth

Kaustav Sen, Performance Improvement — Singapore

