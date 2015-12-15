New Relic Recognized as a Customers’ Choice in 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability

New Relic has an overall average rating of 4.5 stars with 90% recommending the platform

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gartner—New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced the company has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability. The distinction is based on feedback and ratings from IT operations (ITOps), site reliability engineers (SREs), cloud and platform ops, application developers, and product owners who have experience purchasing, implementing, and using New Relic.





Customer ratings contributed to New Relic being recognized with an overall Customers’ Choice distinction in the Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, as well as Midsize Enterprise, Services, and Asia/Pacific segments. As of January 10, 2024, New Relic maintains an all-time overall rating of 4.5 stars out of 5.0 from nearly 1,400 verified customers and 64% 5-star ratings, with 90% of customers recommending the platform.

“Everything we do at New Relic is in service to our customers. We help businesses make decisions with data across the software lifecycle so they can preserve flawless customer experiences, better compete in the market, and protect revenue. And, by enabling our platform with AI, we are expanding to new users by making it even easier for both technical and non-technical customers to use New Relic,” said New Relic CEO Ashan Willy. “We believe this recognition is a testament to our mission, product, and value, and we are honored that our customers continue to recommend us as their observability platform of choice.”

As the most widely used observability platform, engineers in every industry are using New Relic to gather real-time insights and trending data about the performance of their software so they can be more resilient and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Only New Relic provides an all-in-one platform that is built as a unified experience, giving customers access to a telemetry cloud for all metrics, events, logs, and traces; powerful full-stack analysis tools; and predictable usage-based pricing. New Relic is praised by customers for its ease of use, efficiency gains, integrated tool set, and visibility into the entire technology stack.

Notable review quotes:

“Reviewing For Life Relief ‘New Relic’: My experience is quite good regarding New Relic software, the tracking, and analytics of this US-based company are awesome, and its cloud-based software allows websites and mobile apps to track user interactions is quite helpful, from this software one can easily view and analyze data and real-time insights, I wanna Give it 7 stars but due to unavailability, I would go for 5 stars. Thank you.” – Project and Development, Construction

“Analyzes All Aspects Of The Full Stack And Provides Suggestions For Resolution Of Issues: Its unique ability to offer a full-stack, end-to-end view of the front-end and back-end applications, all the way to the database is great…The automatic and intelligent observability from New Relic helps us to effectively monitor a truckload of hosts with minimal manual oversight and uncovers exceptions occurring within our apps, and the analysis graphs help visualize a problem.” – Manager – IT Infrastructure, Manufacturing

“One of the best APM Tools in the Market: My overall experience with the New Relic is very great. All of its features like APM, infra, and synthetic monitoring are very efficient. Alert & AI are some of the best parts of these. New relic customer support is also very quick and give(s) immediate response.” – Engineer, IT Services

“New Relic: Best Monitoring Software: We now have the instrumentation and monitoring tools necessary to [manage] back-office operations and a high transaction eCommerce Platform thanks to New Relic…we can monitor the system even after hours and safeguard our income.” – Software Development Engineer, Healthcare and Biotech

“Real-Time And Scalable Digital Experience Monitoring Solution: I like that it is easy to scale its performance as our needs increase and our organization grows. The real-time notifications and comprehensive monitoring and reporting keeps us on top of the game in identifying issues with our systems.” – IT Services Associate, IT Services

More reviews are available on Gartner Peer Insights. Read the blog post here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, Peer Contributors, 29 December 2023.

Reviews have been edited to account for errors and readability. Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry’s first usage-based consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury’s, Signify Health, Topgolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.

Contacts

Elena Keamy



New Relic, Inc.



PR@newrelic.com