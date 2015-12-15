BPGbio Appoints Ritesh Srivastava as General Counsel

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bpgbio—BPGbio, Inc., a leading AI-powered biopharma that focuses on oncology, neurology and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Ritesh Srivastava as General Counsel. In this role, Mr. Srivastava will lead legal and compliance functions for the company as it grows its therapeutics and diagnostics businesses through R&D and new development and commercial partnerships.





Mr. Srivastava joins BPGbio from Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company, where he held several leadership roles for over five years, including most recently as Global Compliance Officer. At Spectrum, Mr. Srivastava provided leadership and counsel in all legal and compliance matters in acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted drug products in hematology and oncology. Prior to that, Mr. Srivastava led investigations and regulatory compliance initiatives at Avanir Pharmaceuticals and served as a federal prosecutor with the United States Department of Justice, leading law enforcement teams in the investigation and prosecution of health care fraud and anti-kickback matters. Early in his career, he was a private practice litigator working with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies, and was a member of the United States Navy JAG Corps for six years, most recently as Lieutenant Commander.

“Ritesh Srivastava is a proven leader in the biopharma industry and a skilled corporate counsel,” said Niven R. Narain, Ph.D., CEO and President of BPGbio. “His extensive experience serving as a business partner and risk advisor to executive leadership teams and boards of directors on a wide range of strategic, business, operational, and tactical issues make him a strong addition to our leadership team.”

“BPGbio is at an exciting stage of growth with several therapies and diagnostics in development to identify and treat some of the most challenging cancers and neurodegenerative diseases,” said Ritesh Srivastava, General Counsel, BPGbio. “I look forward to working with the BPGbio team to continue its development, protect its innovation, and navigate through the regulatory landscape as we advance our clinical trials to help address critical areas of unmet patient need.”

BPGbio’s therapeutic pipeline, developed from the company’s NAi Interrogative Biology(R) Platform, includes therapeutic candidates being studied for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in active phase 2b trials, pancreatic cancer having recently completed a phase 2a trial, epidermolysis bullosa (EB), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), sarcopenia, solid and liquid tumors, Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and diabetes type II. The company’s diagnostic pipeline includes its prostate diagnostic panel pstateDx, as well as tests being developed and validated for the detection of Parkinson’s disease, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer and liver disease.

About BPGbio, Inc.

BPGbio is a leading AI-powered clinical stage biopharma and diagnostics company focused on oncology, neurology, and rare diseases. The company has a deep portfolio of AI-developed pipeline of therapeutics, including several in late-stage development. BPGbio’s novel approach is underpinned by NAi, its proprietary Interrogative Biology Platform, protected by over 400 US and international patents; the world’s largest clinically annotated non-governmental biobank; and exclusive access to the most powerful supercomputer in the world. With these tools, BPGbio is redefining how patient biology can be modeled using unbiased AI. Headquartered in Boston, the company is at the forefront of a new era in medicine, combining biology, data, and AI to transform the way disease is diagnosed and treated. For more information, visit bpgbio.com.

