HiRain to Mass Produce First Mobileye EyeQ™6-Based ADAS System in China

BEIJING–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HiRain Technologies, a system provider of intelligent driving solutions to automakers in China, proudly announces the upcoming production of the Mobileye EyeQ™6 Lite based ADAS system, poised to debut in China in the second quarter of 2024. This marks a significant stride in advancing automotive safety and comfort features.





The EyeQ6, the newest member of Mobileye’s systems-on-chip portfolio, is engineered to redefine performance and efficiency in both core and premium ADAS offerings. Featuring Mobileye’s sophisticated vision-based sensing technology, the EyeQ6 Lite excels in real-time detection and analysis of its surroundings. Its advanced AI algorithms process this information, enabling precise decision-making in diverse driving conditions. The EyeQ6 Lite also supports Cloud-Enhanced ADAS, providing automakers with a single solution for both the Chinese and international markets.

Working with HiRain, the EyeQ6 Lite has been optimized for a variety of vehicles. Its compact design and low power consumption make it ideally suited for integration into current vehicle platforms, transforming it into a pivotal component in intelligent transportation.

“Our collaboration with Mobileye since 2012 has now brought forth the EyeQ6 Lite-based ADAS, HiRain’s 7th generation in this series,” said Dr. Chengjian Fan, Deputy General Manager of HiRain. “Its outstanding performance, including L2+ features like AEB, ACC, LKA, iACC, TJA, and ENCAP2023 5-star compliance, offers our OEM clients a reliable, cost-effective product.”

The EyeQ6 line builds on more than 170 million EyeQ units delivered globally since 2007, enabling key safety features such as automatic emergency braking for dozens of automakers worldwide.

“The EyeQ6 Lite project is a symbol of our steadfast dedication to safety and automotive-grade excellence,” stated Elie Luskin, Mobileye Vice President, and Managing Director of Mobileye China. “Our robust partnership with HiRain, spanning projects from EyeQ™3 to SuperVision™, reflects our shared vision for high-quality, reliable automotive innovations. This collaboration has been key in advancing both safety standards and technological sophistication in the automotive industry.”

About HiRain

Founded in 2003, HiRain focuses on providing customers in the fields of automobile and unmanned transportation with electronic products, R & D services and overall solutions for high-level intelligent driving. Headquartered in Beijing, HiRain has established modern production plants in Tianjin and Nantong, forming a perfect R & D, production, marketing and service system. Based on the concept of “value innovation and serve customers”, the company adheres to the strategies of “professional focus,” “technology leadership” and “platform development,” and is committed to becoming a world-class comprehensive electronic system technology service provider, a full stack solution supplier for intelligent networked vehicles and a leader in high-level intelligent driving MaaS solutions. For more information, visit https://www.hirain.com

About Mobileye

Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) leads the mobility revolution with its autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, harnessing world-renowned expertise in computer vision, artificial intelligence, mapping, and data analysis. Since its founding in 1999, Mobileye has pioneered such groundbreaking technologies as REM™ crowdsourced mapping, True Redundancy™ sensing, and Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS). These technologies are driving the ADAS and AV fields towards the future of mobility – enabling self-driving vehicles and mobility solutions, powering industry-leading advanced driver-assistance systems and delivering valuable intelligence to optimize mobility infrastructure. To date, more than 170 million vehicles worldwide have been built with Mobileye technology inside. In 2022 Mobileye listed as an independent company separate from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), which retains majority ownership. For more information, visit https://www.mobileye.com

