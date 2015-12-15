Sheridan Capital Partners-Backed Oral Surgery Partners Announces $400M Credit Expansion, Multiple Acquisitions, and C-Suite Hires

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oral Surgery Partners (“OSP”), an established and rapidly-growing oral surgery management group backed by Sheridan Capital Partners (“SCP”), announced today the closing of a $400+ million credit expansion to build on existing success in partnership with funds managed by Neuberger Berman and Aquarian Investments. With this additional capital, OSP will continue investing in infrastructure and pursuing add-on acquisitions and partnerships nationwide.





Since investing in 2019, SCP and OSP have invested in people, systems, and processes to accelerate growth. During 2023 alone, OSP added 17 practices across 11 states and recruited numerous new surgeons to join the platform. To support this growth, the team hired 25 new corporate employees across finance, operations, marketing, human resources, and IT, including the C-Suite additions of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer.

“This additional capital will enable OSP to accelerate the growth strategy we have executed on over the past few years and is a testament to the quality platform we built. We have deliberately and successfully partnered with the right surgeon partners, which we believe has enabled us to scale in a mutually beneficial partnership and accelerate clinically-sound growth,” said Chief Executive Officer John Cline.

“I am proud of our surgeon-first organization and the support we have from the corporate team and Sheridan Capital Partners,” says Co-Founder of Oral Surgery Partners and Oral Surgeon, Dr. Michael Parsons D.D.S. “We have established a differentiated culture that amplifies our ability to provide high-touch operational support to our partner practices as they focus on providing exceptional patient care.”

OSP operates surgical offices across 20 states and provides professional management services for oral surgery practices. OSP is actively targeting new add-on acquisitions and recruiting new surgeons across the U.S.

About Oral Surgery Partners

Oral Surgery Partners is an established management services provider to oral surgery practices. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO and supporting over 100 oral surgeons in 70+ offices in 20 states, OSP is one of the largest oral surgery-focused service organizations in the U.S., providing a comprehensive suite of support services to oral surgery practices.

About Sheridan Capital Partners

Sheridan Capital Partners is a Chicago-based healthcare private equity firm that focuses on lower middle market buyouts and growth equity in the U.S. and Canada. Sheridan partners with companies in the verticals of providers and provider services, healthcare IT and outsourced services, and consumer health and medical products, bringing strategic resources to accelerate growth, build enduring value, and achieve strong results.

Contacts

Alexandra Kier



Sheridan Capital Partners



Alexandra.Kier@sheridancp.com

312-273-5353