Bridgeline Releases “Smart Search” AI Product, Securing Over $60K in ARR

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leading marketing technology software company, announced today the launch of its innovative HawkSearch AI product, “Smart Search”.

Smart Search has led to five new license sales worth over $60k in annual recurring revenue upon its release within December of 2023. The product leverages advanced AI algorithms, vector DBs, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Large Language Models (LLMs) to provide an unparalleled search experience, offering intuitive and highly accurate search results. Its unique features include keyword, concept and image search capabilities, setting new standards in the realm of eCommerce search technology.

With Smart Search, customers have two new ways to find products through concept and image search. The AI discerns the intent behind search terms, providing accurate results for even the most ambiguous queries and allowing image-based searches that redefine user interaction and efficiency for eCommerce sites.

A spokesperson from AIC Millworks, one of Smart Search’s early adopters, praised the product: “HawkSearch had the most solid product offering in the market…The upcoming Concept and Image Search features particularly won me over.”

“Bridgeline believes all of its HawkSearch customers will benefit from Smart Search,” says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. “Therefore, we are launching a campaign to reach out to hundreds of customers to understand the benefits of selecting Smart Search to increase their sales in the new calendar year.”

About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
‍Danielle Erwin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

Related Stories

New Mountain Finance Corporation Schedules its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

KBRA Releases Research – 2023 CMBS Loan Maturities: Better by Count

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference January 17 – 18

University of Phoenix Leadership Appointed to IIBA® Phoenix Chapter Board of Directors

Global Next Generation Advanced Batteries Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $16.2 Billion by 2030 – Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Battery Limitations to Present Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Visited App Releases List of Top Travel Destinations in 2023

You may have missed

New Mountain Finance Corporation Schedules its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

KBRA Releases Research – 2023 CMBS Loan Maturities: Better by Count

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference January 17 – 18

University of Phoenix Leadership Appointed to IIBA® Phoenix Chapter Board of Directors

Global Next Generation Advanced Batteries Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $16.2 Billion by 2030 – Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Battery Limitations to Present Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

error: Content is protected !!