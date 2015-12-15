Visited App Releases List of Top Travel Destinations in 2023

Travel App, Visited has published top trends for travel in 2023. The travel report also highlights popular countries and US states that users wish to travel to or have been to in the past.

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The travel app, Visited by Arriving In High Heels Corporation has released a travel report which reveals the top travel trends around the world in 2023.

Visited, available on iOS or Android, is a free app that allows users to check off popular destinations they’ve been around the world, uncover new destinations, visualize their travels on a map and set new travel goals.

According to Visited’s travel stats, the average global traveler has been to 17 countries. Travelers from the United Arab Emirates have visited the most countries, with an average of 29 countries visited. Swiss and Swedish travelers came in second and third as the most well-traveled. American travelers have on average visited 16 countries. The most popular countries to visit are France, Spain, Italy, Germany, the UK, and the U.S.

The most sought-after places to visit are Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Brazil and Canada. The top destinations that American travelers want to travel to include Australia, Greece, and New Zealand. The highest numbers of American users have traveled to Mexico, Canada, France, the UK, and Italy.

The most popular travel destinations in the world in 2023 were in Europe, with Portugal topping the list. For the first time, Mexico was not in the top 9 destinations for Americans to visit.

Some highlights from the popular travel lists includes:

Eiffel Tower which tops the list for most visited world wonders.

Barcelona as the most popular cruise port in the world.

Cancun most popular beach destination.

Prague Castle most visited Castle.

London as the most popular beer destination.

Travel data was compiled based on 2,000,000 international users and over 300,000 U.S. users.

To see more top travel lists and browse top destinations worldwide, download Visited on iOS or Android. For the full travel report, visit https://visitedapp.com/travel-report-results

To learn more about the Visited app, visit https://visitedapp.com.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, X-Walk, and Visited, their most popular app.

