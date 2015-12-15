ClearSale Recognized as Leader in Eleven G2 Winter 2024 Grid® Reports

MIAMI, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CNPfraud–Global risk technology solution provider, ClearSale (www.clear.sale), announced it has been named a Leader in protection and detection for ecommerce in the Winter 2024 G2 (www.g2.com) Grid® reports. Additionally, the company made an impressive showing in satisfaction reports across categories, with 94% of users recommending ClearSale to colleagues.





G2 publishes their reports quarterly based on social media sentiment, verified customer reviews from their site, and other data sources. These sources are combined to produce scoring on business software and services in a variety of categories and are used by millions of buyers to make informed purchase decisions.

ClearSale was again named as a Leader in both key category Grid Reports for Ecommerce Fraud Protection and Fraud Detection. In addition, the company was awarded Leader badges in nine sub-category Grid Reports, including:

Small Business Grid Report for E-commerce Fraud Protection

Mid-Market Grid Report for E-commerce Fraud Protection

Americas Regional Grid Report for Fraud Detection

Americas Regional Grid Report for Fraud Protection

Small Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Fraud Protection

Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid Report for Fraud Protection

Mid-Market Grid Report for Fraud Detection

Small Business Grid Report for Fraud Detection

ClearSale was also named a Momentum Grid Leader for Ecommerce Fraud Protection in the quarterly report.

Additionally, the risk prevention innovator earned badges on several of the G2 Index reports in both categories. In the Index reports, which look at the overall performance of a solution or service, ClearSale received Easiest to Use and Best Meets Requirements in the Mid-Market Usability Index for Fraud Detection Report as well as the Mid-Market Usability Index for Fraud Prevention. In the Mid-Market Implementation Index for Fraud Detection Report, ClearSale earned the Easiest Setup badge.

“Ecommerce has always been complex, but with bad actors now using AI to adapt their attacks rapidly, fraud prevention and protection is both more nuanced and more important than ever,” said Rafael Lourenco, EVP and Partner at ClearSale. “It’s no longer about just having a solution, but having one that delivers comprehensive risk intelligence to your company, no matter the size of the organization. ClearSale is thrilled that we are meeting those needs for our customers, as our showing in the latest G2 Report proves.”

Learn more about customers protecting their businesses with ClearSale by visiting our customer success stories.

About ClearSale

ClearSale (B3: CLSA3) offers the most complete ecommerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 6,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. Visit Clear.Sale for more information, follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter @ClearSaleUS, and subscribe to ClearSale’s podcast Gateway to Ecommerce.

Contacts

Bonnie Moss



Moss Networks



bonnie@mossnetworks.com

818-995-8127