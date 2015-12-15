Otterbourg Promotes Michael Rich to Member in the Banking and Finance Department

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Otterbourg P.C. announced today that Michael Rich has been promoted to Member of the Firm, effective January 1, 2024.









Mr. Rich began his career at Otterbourg and has been an associate in the firm’s Banking and Finance Department for the past eight years – making him a home-grown star. He represents banks, hedge funds, private equity funds, commercial finance companies and other institutional lenders in connection with the structuring and documentation of lease and loan transactions, including asset based, cash flow and structured finance transactions, and portfolio acquisitions and dispositions. Mr. Rich also represents buyers and sellers, whether individuals, joint ventures, or funds in connection with purchase and sale transactions throughout the country, some including a single property and others a large portfolio.

“Over the past few years, Mike has proven to be an invaluable asset to the firm,” said Richard L. Stehl, Otterbourg’s chairman. “His strong determination to successfully address his clients’ needs, his ability to take the lead in complex matters, and the breadth of services he can provide warrant this promotion. I am excited to watch him continue to flourish.”

Mr. Rich has worked on financing transactions covering a wide range of industries, including staffing, technology, transportation, oil and gas, lender finance and government contracting. He has experience in factoring, asset based lending, inventory lending, trade finance and specialty finance. He received his J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law and his B.A. from St. John’s University.

