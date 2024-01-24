Cryptomeria Capital on Track to Close $50M VC Fund to Support the Next Wave of Innovation in Web3 Space

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – January 24, 2024) – Cryptomeria Capital with support from distinguished European Tech Investor Axon Partners Group is advancing towards the significant milestone of closing its $50M VC fund, aimed at empowering the Web3 space.

The fund is taking contributions from numerous traditional investors and Web3 stakeholders, institutional entities and family offices from EU, Middle East and Asia — providing an entry point into the Web3 asset class, an area where they may have lacked previous exposure.

Since 2020, Cryptomeria Capital has consistently outperformed benchmarks set by VCs and the Web3 industry, establishing a robust track record of successful investments and partnerships. With investments in over 60+ projects, notable investments include the Metis Layer 2 protocol, IQ Protocol, Metamundo and Magic Square.

“We are excited about the significant scaling opportunities following the first close of our VC fund, keenly focused on the Web3 domain. We believe the current developments are setting the stage for an upcoming blockchain revolution, in line with professionalization of the industry and regulatory advancements,” said Vadim Krekotin, Founding Partner at Cryptomeria Capital.

One of the firm’s key strengths is its robust research capabilities, which has positioned Cryptomeria Capital as a thought leader in the burgeoning Web3 sector.

Most recently, their 2023 State of ZK Report — developed in collaboration with over 16 prominent companies (including but not limited to) one of the largest consulting companies Arthur D Little as Intellectual partner, with Linea, Scroll, ZKSync and more as research partners.

The $50 million VC fund will focus on decentralized infrastructure, fast growing and promising Layer 2 and Layer 3 ecosystems, Zero-Knowledge (ZK) Technology, DeFi, LSDFi, GameFi and SocialFi among others.

About Cryptomeria Capital

Cryptomeria Capital is an early-stage VC firm based in Dubai with presence in Singapore, Madrid and HongKong. The firm believes decentralized projects, cryptocurrencies, and Web 3.0 will dramatically reshape economic relations and focuses on ventures and projects related to blockchain technology and crypto assets. Cryptomeria Capital supports transformation by providing early-stage financing for ambitious projects in a rapidly developing industry.

