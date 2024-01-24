Railtown AI Technologies Inc. to Demo at the Launch Builders Meetup Presented by Launch, Microsoft Vancouver, and Smythe

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 24, 2024) – Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) (“Railtown AI”, “Railtown” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to demo Railtown’s cloud-based Application General Intelligence™ Platform for Software Developers and Teams that practice Agile Project Management at the Launch Builders Meetup presented by Launch, Microsoft Vancouver, and Smythe.

This sold-out Launch Builders Meetup happening on January 24, 2024, is a chance to see demos of some of the best new products coming out of Vancouver and mix and mingle with fellow product folk and enthusiasts. With over 100 attendees of Vancouver-based, developers, product managers, and tech founders, this event represents a targeted opportunity for direct product feedback and potential user acquisition.

Launch Builders Meetup is presented by Launch, Microsoft Vancouver & Smythe and will be hosted at Microsoft, Vancouver on January 24, 2024.

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown is a developer of an Application General Intelligence Platform designed to allow software developers to extract much deeper knowledge about their application and team. The Company’s platform preforms a variety of functions from understanding the root cause of every issue at the earliest stage of the pipeline, to knowledge around the history of all documentation, builds, deployments, assigned tasks, engineering performance and velocity to preforming tasks ranging from automated progress reports to ticket generation. The platform continually learns and provides actionable knowledge for every stakeholder in the company from the developers all the way up to c-level management. Railtown’s proprietary AI technology, designed to enable our clients to be more productive and profitable, is accessible on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace. To learn more, visit railtown.ai and click here to receive our latest investor news alerts.

