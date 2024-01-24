unSkript Launches AI-Powered Infrastructure Health Intelligence Platform for Software Teams

Rapidly growing venture-backed unSkript helps customers in managing their complex Kubernetes infrastructure with Generative AI. All health-check tests are available as opensource.

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – January 24, 2024) – unSkript, an Infrastructure Health Intelligence platform, leverages Generative AI to assist software teams to proactively and automatically detect and resolve potential infrastructure health issues and production downtime; mitigating the risk of human error and decreasing developer burnout.

unSkript aims to help platform teams struggling with troubleshooting

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/195447_5d3ac82ef454c86a_002full.jpg

Traditionally, these teams have depended on undocumented knowledge and textual knowledge bases (aka runbooks or playbooks) to support them when navigating complex incidents. However, if these runbooks are misinterpreted or outdated, the engineers will often be left on their own to debug and resolve these challenges during live incidents.

unSkript solves this using a Large Language Model (LLM) agent that learns from existing knowledge bases and user activity to understand procedures and match them with problem signatures. With unSkript, companies can shift from manual learning and execution of procedures to an AI-driven approach where the Generative AI agent assists in triaging and suggesting the next-steps, thereby cutting the risk of human error and burnout. All health-check scans or test are available on opensource here: https://github.com/unctl-sh/unctl

“unSkript ships hundreds of pre-built failure signatures (aka health checks) that a team can directly leverage. These signatures span many cloud-native technologies such as kubernetes, databases, messaging, and IAAS cloud. Along with the signatures, we ship an LLM agent to learn new signatures and provide the next steps on a current problem. As a result, we can reduce troubleshooting time by up to 12x and resolution time by up to 25x,” said Abhishek Saxena, CEO of unSkript.

“Monitoring and troubleshooting our customer deployments was a significant challenge for us on our growth journey. unSkript’s approach of using AI as a Co-pilot has been instrumental for us to scale and be successful,” said Himanshu Shukla, CEO of LightBeam. unSkript brings on-call teams into the post-LLM world where health checks, troubleshooting and fixes are all done by AI. As the product and the organization scale, the number of deployments and repetitive problems increases exponentially, making individual management impractical.

The company has raised $3.7m in pre-seed funding so far from leading early-stage technology investors such as Westwave Capital, First Rays Venture Partners, Scribble Ventures, Zero Prime Ventures, and notable angel investors.

“In today’s rapidly evolving tech landscape, the complexity of IT environments is escalating with the integration of cloud services and distributed systems. Over time, as more deployments get added due to scale, compliance, and customer requests, the repeatability of the problems tends to increase. This is where a scalable and intelligent solution like unSkript emerges as a pivotal solution, accelerating business agility while significantly reducing the risk of human error and downtime,” said Gaurav Manglik, Partner, Westwave Capital. The unSkript team, given their vast experience, is uniquely positioned to solve this growing problem.”

About the company: About unSkript unSkript is at the forefront of revolutionizing software operations by harnessing cutting-edge Large Language Models (LLMs) to streamline complex, knowledge-intensive processes of cloud operations teams. unSkript’s pre-built health checks and LLM agent can reduce troubleshooting time by 12x and detection time by 25x. With its unique solution, unSkript enhances operational efficiency and empowers teams to focus on strategic growth. About WestWave Capital Deep-Tech takes deep partnerships. Founded by former entrepreneurs, WestWave knows that founders need more than just capital. WestWave Capital invests in market defining pre-seed, seed and series A enterprise start ups. About First Rays Venture Partners First Rays makes initial investment in Seed – Pre-Series A – Series A stage startups focused on b2b Enterprise Software. The venture capital firm specializes in helping startups to find early customers, in AI, Enterprises or Developer communities. It is focused on B2B themes of AI,

