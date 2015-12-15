Datametrex Generates over $1 Million Revenue in December for IT Services

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 11, 2024) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the ‘Company’ or ‘Datametrex’) is pleased to announce that it has recorded over $1 million CAD in revenue with expense of approximately $650K CAD at a gross profit margin of approximately 36% for IT services in December, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Datametrex Korea. This performance not only reflects the company’s progress and adaptability in a dynamic market environment, but underscores the effectiveness of the Company’s ‘deep and narrow’ strategy.

The December revenue is a result of the Company’s ‘land and expand’ strategy with major clients like LOTTE. This approach has not only fortified existing partnerships but also enabled expansion into new areas within these large organizations.

Additionally, Datametrex Korea’s expansion into new industries, such as acquiring clients in the energy sector and the finance sector, demonstrates its capability to cater to diverse market demands. These developments underscore the potential for Datametrex Korea to maintain its positive momentum heading into 2024.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes on a global scale. For more on Datametrex, please visit the company’s website.

Investor Relations

Charles Park, CFA

Chief Executive Officer & Director

cpark@datametrex.com

(416) 901-5611 x203

