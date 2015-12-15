Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bolsters Network Security via IT2Trust and BIO-key®

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIO-key ® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) featuring passwordless, phoneless and token-less Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) authentication solutions, today announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark is enhancing its digital security infrastructure for 4,500 users worldwide. The Ministry chose IT2Trust to implement a state-of-the-art Virtual Private Network secured by BIO-key Europe’s AuthControl Sentry authentication solution.

This deployment is part of the Ministry’s strategy to strengthen its digital capabilities in the face of evolving global cybersecurity challenges. The VPN solution provided by IT2Trust, a leading European digital security solutions provider, is pivotal in ensuring secure and efficient communication channels for the Ministry’s staff, both within Denmark and across embassies and consulates worldwide.

Alex Rocha, Managing Director of BIO-key Europe, remarked, “The Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs deployment of IT2Trust’s VPN and our AuthControl Sentry solution is a proactive effort to protect their systems and data from growing threats in an increasingly complex digital world. BIO-key Europe is proud to partner with IT2Trust to enhance the security and reliability of public sector digital infrastructure.

“The Ministry’s decision to work with IT2Trust reflects its commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology to protect sensitive information and maintain seamless global operations. The VPN implementation is a crucial aspect of the Ministry’s broader cybersecurity strategy seeking to ensure the highest standards of data protection and privacy.”

About IT2Trust (www.it2trust.com)

IT2Trust is the leading distributor of business critical information technology solutions in Nordic countries. IT2Trust earns this title by ensuring the right product matching for businesses and by offering competent advisory and guidance on all products from start to finish. It offers a wide range of vendor services enabling high quality-solutions. IT2Trust’s assistance covers everything from market- and competitor analyses and product positioning to marketing, technical support, and training at every level. With IT2Trust, you get a solution covering all needs, delivered by a serious and competent adviser and partner.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over thirty-five million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). The words “estimate,” “project,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital to satisfy working capital needs; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing standards, market conditions and the impact of the reverse stock split on the trading price of our common stock; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to convert sales opportunities to customer contracts; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; our ability to integrate the operations and personnel of Swivel Secure into our business; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Engage with BIO-key Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/ LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international Twitter – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl Twitter – Investors: @BIO_keyIR StockTwits: BIO_keyIR



Investor Contacts

William Jones, David Collins

Catalyst IR

BKYI@catalyst-ir.com or 212-924-9800