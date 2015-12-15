Skyhigh Security Provides Oracle Customers with Intelligent Web Security, Consolidated Management and Simplified Regulatory Compliance

Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway Is Powered by Oracle Cloud and Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skyhigh Security, a leading cloud security vendor and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that its web security application Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise and is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, offering added value to Oracle customers. Last November, Skyhigh Security announced its collaboration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to expand Skyhigh Security’s global Points of Presence. Building upon that momentum, Skyhigh SWG provides Oracle customers with optimized routing and increased data handling to ensure peak performance.





Skyhigh SWG is part of the award-winning, data-aware Skyhigh Security Service Edge (SSE) portfolio. Skyhigh SWG is an intelligent web filtering solution that protects users from threats and data exfiltration when they access the internet, and enables zero-day malware protection through a single management console. Skyhigh Security customers include 80% of the world’s largest banks and nearly half of the Fortune 100.

Powered by OCI, Skyhigh SWG offers OCI customers these additional benefits:

Near-seamless convergence to support remote workers with the highest reliability network edge in the market.

Data loss prevention technology, covering endpoint, web, cloud, email, and private apps.

Inbound and outbound content scanning, including secure socket layer, to protect sensitive data against encrypted malicious code.

A multi-faceted threat prevention approach that includes a unique gateway anti-malware engine that emulates browser behavior to identify zero-day malicious content.

Easy-to-enforce compliance with company, industry and regulatory policies.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

“Oracle customers can now access the benefits of Skyhigh SWG to accelerate their cloud migration and digital transformation,” said Scott Goree, vice president of worldwide channels, Skyhigh Security. “Skyhigh Security’s participation in the Oracle PartnerNetwork with the Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise further extends our commitment to the Oracle community. We look forward to leveraging the power of OCI to help us achieve our business goals.”

“The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community,” said David Hicks, group vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. “Skyhigh Security’s commitment to innovation with Oracle and its quality execution helps our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled threat prevention and enterprise-grade data protection solutions ready to meet critical business needs.”

Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise recognizes OPN members with solutions that run on Oracle Cloud. Partners earning the Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise achievement bolster customers’ confidence that the partner’s application is supported by the OCI SLAs, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.

About Skyhigh Security:

Skyhigh Security is focused on helping customers secure the world’s data. It protects organizations with cloud-native security solutions that are both data-aware and simple to use. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio goes beyond data access and focuses on data use, allowing organizations to collaborate from any device and from anywhere without sacrificing security. For more information, visit https://www.skyhighsecurity.com/.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Oracle Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Contacts

Skyhigh Security Contact:

Tracy Holden



Director of Corporate Marketing, Skyhigh Security



media@skyhighsecurity.com