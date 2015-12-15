fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty Unveils Details on its Hyperscale Data Center Development Project in Pennsylvania

290 MW of committed power with access to sustainable energy on 100-acres with state-wide tax incentives offers substantial benefits for the booming data center industry

MATAWAN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Pennsylvania—fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547), a leading developer, operator, and owner of highly-interconnected, custom-designed data centers in North America and Europe, shares updates on its Chester County, Pennsylvania data center development project. This project is a joint development with Green Fig Land Company (GFLC), which acquired the property with 1547 in 2022. The hyperscale development site spans 100 acres with future entitlement for up to 2 million square feet of data center development.





1547’s greenfield development site in Pennsylvania touts an initial commitment of 290 MW of power from the local provider, including access to carbon-free power capabilities to be available by 2025-2026. Onsite green energy solutions include rooftop solar with potential generation of up to 7 MW of capacity scalable to 25 MW. The combination of available power, accessibility to carbon-free power generation and solar capabilities offers a unique opportunity for companies eager to construct smarter and greener mass-scale data center developments.

“What makes this location optimal for hyperscale development, besides the power capacity and carbon-free power capabilities we offer, is also the financial incentives,” comments John Bonczek, Chief Revenue Officer for 1547 Realty. “Chester County has some of the best incentives available for large-scale compute infrastructure deployments including the fact that we qualify for the state’s sales tax that applies to all data center developments and includes all construction equipment, materials, data center furnishings, fit-out and IT equipment. This combined with the immense amount of power and proximity to unique power sources, including nuclear energy capabilities, is a game-changer for new mass-scale developments in the region.”

In addition to the power and expansion opportunities of this Chester County data center development site, 1547 is committed to a sustainable reforesting project that involves the planting of 4,000 new trees to align with eco-friendly practices and contribute positively to the local environment. The strategic blend of size, power capacity, location, and environmental responsibility positions this property as a standout choice for state-of-the-art data center development in the region.

Lease options are now available for build-to-suit, powered shell and turnkey data center space.

