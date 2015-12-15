CACI Awarded a Global Enterprise Network Modernization Task Order from the Defense Intelligence Agency

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded an eight-year, single-award task order to provide technology to the Defense Intelligence Agency’s (DIA) office of the Chief Information Officer (CIO). The Enterprise Communications Services (ECS3) task order was awarded under DIA’s Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise III (SITE III), a multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract vehicle.





“CACI is at the forefront of delivering next-generation network modernization technology to government. Our differentiated capabilities and extensive past performance ensure that we can successfully modernize, secure, and enhance DIA’s networks to better serve their critical intelligence missions around the world, ” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our immense enterprise IT capabilities and boundless ability enable us to optimize infrastructure performance and enhance user experiences, while maintaining flexibility to respond to ever-changing intelligence needs. We look forward to ushering in an era of modern, secure interconnectivity for DIA operations.”

CACI will provide global enterprise network modernization support for various intelligence activities across the defense intelligence enterprise, including global operating locations. DIA’s core network infrastructure requirements include system design, engineering, implementation, and operation/maintenance support.

About CACI



At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 23,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract

Contacts

Corporate Communications and Media:



Lorraine Corcoran



Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications



(703) 434-4165, lorraine.corcoran@caci.com

Investor Relations:



George Price



Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



(703) 841-7818, george.price@caci.com