Onto Innovation Debuts Firefly® G3 Panel-level Packaging Inspection System

Advanced IC panel market supporting high performance packaging expected to grow >25% CAGR through 2028*

The Firefly G3 system delivers unique inspection and metrology process control technologies aimed at buried defects and voids supporting next generations of glass and copper clad laminate (CCL)

WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ONTO–Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) today announced the launch of the new Firefly® G3 inspection and metrology system for automated process control during high volume production of panel-level substrates. The Firefly G3 system was shipped to a tier one customer supporting a variety of AI chiplet based panel-level packages with several additional customers expected to take delivery in the first half of 2024. The Firefly G3 system’s inspection and metrology capabilities uniquely complement Onto’s JetStep® family of panel-level lithography systems, using proprietary feed-forward and feedback software, providing high-resolution data to optimize layer-over-layer overlay accuracy throughout all layers on each side of the panel being processed, a unique capability in improving current panel performance and yield.









*According to TechInsights, demand for high performance compute servers supporting applications in AI, and the continued evolution of GPU technologies for gaming and automotive, has contributed to the overall growth for panel-level technologies swelling to over 25% CAGR through 2028.

“The Firefly G3 system, when combined with Onto’s Clearfind® technology and TrueADC® software, replaces multiple tools and operators used for defect review and classification, which enables customers to improve yields and increase their panel substrate throughput,” says Mayson Brooks, vice president and general manager of Onto’s inspection business. “Manufacturers using manual inspection methods for defect review utilize multiple human inspectors to identify and reject critical defects while categorizing minor and negligible defects that are subject to human error.”

“The flexibility of the Firefly G3 system is further demonstrated by uniquely serving a wide range of applications, such as the detection of under-film bubbles and particles. If these defects are not found at an early stage, they lead to shorts and opens later in the manufacturing process,” adds Brooks.

This next-generation Firefly system goes beyond 2D inspection and metrology by supporting additional process control steps through the introduction of 3D metrology sensors. With the new-generation 3D sensors, the system can measure film thicknesses and the height of metal RDL lines. The addition of these sensors allows customers to collect critical data required to mature their process in a shorter amount of time.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain combined with our connected thinking approach results in a unique perspective to help solve our customers’ most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. With headquarters and manufacturing in the U.S., Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”) which include statements relating to Onto Innovation’s business momentum and future growth; the benefit to customers and the capabilities of Onto Innovation’s products and customer service; Onto Innovation’s ability to both deliver products and services consistent with our customers’ demands and expectations and strengthen its market position, Onto Innovation’s beliefs about market opportunities as well as other matters that are not purely historical data. Onto Innovation wishes to take advantage of the “safe harbor” provided for by the Act and cautions that actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of various factors, including risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Onto Innovation’s control. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to leverage its resources to improve its position in its core markets; its ability to weather difficult economic environments; its ability to open new market opportunities and target high-margin markets; the strength/weakness of the back-end and/or front-end semiconductor market segments; fluctuations in customer capital spending; the Company’s ability to effectively manage its supply chain and adequately source components from suppliers to meet customer demand; the effects of political, economic, legal, and regulatory changes or conflicts on the Company’s global operations; its ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights and maintain data security; the effects of natural disasters or public health emergencies, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, on the global economy and on the Company’s customers, suppliers, employees, and business; its ability to effectively maneuver global trade issues and changes in trade and export license policies; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with its customers and manage appropriate levels of inventory to meet customer demands; and the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies. Additional information and considerations regarding the risks faced by Onto Innovation are available in Onto Innovation’s Form 10-K report for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As the forward-looking statements are based on Onto Innovation’s current expectations, the Company cannot guarantee any related future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Onto Innovation does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

