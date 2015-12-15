Flexsteel Industries, Inc. to Present at the Water Tower Research Furniture/Furnishings Virtual Conference January 17

DUBUQUE, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) (“Flexsteel” or the “Company”), one of the largest manufacturers, importers and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States, today announced that Jerry Dittmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek Schmidt, Chief Operating Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer, will present to investors at the Water Tower Research Furniture/Furnishings Virtual Conference at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 17, 2024. To register for the presentation, please visit Water Tower Research Furniture / Furnishings Virtual Conference 2024 (zoom.us).





About Water Tower Research

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., and Subsidiaries (the “Company”) is one of the largest manufacturers, importers, and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name “Flexsteel” is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its e-commerce channel and direct sales force.

