KBRA Releases Research – KBRA CMBS Loss Compendium Update: December 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases the December 2023 issue of the KBRA CMBS Loss Compendium, which provides loss estimates for all KBRA-rated conduit transactions. In this report and its accompanying spreadsheet, KBRA provides insight into loss estimates for 330 outstanding KBRA-rated conduit transactions, as well as lifetime realized losses for the six KBRA-rated conduit transactions that have no ratings outstanding because of deal payoffs.


The compendium uses the following two metrics to present the loss figures: KBRA Lifetime Base Loss (KLBL), which represents our loss estimate for each transaction during its lifetime as a percentage of its original balance; and KBRA Future Base Loss (KFBL), which represents potential future losses as a percentage of outstanding deal balance as of the most recent rating action date.

As of December 2023, the average KLBL (as a % of original deal balance) is 4.8% (ranging from 1.9% to 16.9%), which remained in line with the June 2023 and December 2022 figures of 4.7% and 4.8%, respectively. The average KFBL (as a % of review date deal balance) is 6.8% (ranging from 2.7% to 81.8%), which increased from 6.3% in June 2023 and 6% in December 2022.

