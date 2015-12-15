KBRA Releases Research – KBRA CMBS Loss Compendium Update: December 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases the December 2023 issue of the KBRA CMBS Loss Compendium, which provides loss estimates for all KBRA-rated conduit transactions. In this report and its accompanying spreadsheet, KBRA provides insight into loss estimates for 330 outstanding KBRA-rated conduit transactions, as well as lifetime realized losses for the six KBRA-rated conduit transactions that have no ratings outstanding because of deal payoffs.





The compendium uses the following two metrics to present the loss figures: KBRA Lifetime Base Loss (KLBL), which represents our loss estimate for each transaction during its lifetime as a percentage of its original balance; and KBRA Future Base Loss (KFBL), which represents potential future losses as a percentage of outstanding deal balance as of the most recent rating action date.

As of December 2023, the average KLBL (as a % of original deal balance) is 4.8% (ranging from 1.9% to 16.9%), which remained in line with the June 2023 and December 2022 figures of 4.7% and 4.8%, respectively. The average KFBL (as a % of review date deal balance) is 6.8% (ranging from 2.7% to 81.8%), which increased from 6.3% in June 2023 and 6% in December 2022.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

