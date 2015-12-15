Austin McClintock Joins Lincoln Peak Capital as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer

Brings Nearly 30 Years of Financial Services Leadership Experience

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lincoln Peak Capital (“Lincoln Peak”), a long-term, supportive equity partner to high-quality asset management firms, today announced that Austin McClintock has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer.





Mr. McClintock has nearly three decades of financial services experience and brings to Lincoln Peak broad expertise across a wide range of essential areas, including accounting, finance, operations, legal, compliance, information technology, marketing, investor relations, and human resources. Most recently, Mr. McClintock served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Callodine Capital Management, an asset management platform specializing in yield-oriented investment strategies.

“ We are very pleased to have Austin become part of our management team at Lincoln Peak. Austin is a seasoned executive with a broad skill set, having built and managed infrastructure and operations for several dynamic investment management organizations operating in a variety of asset classes, strategies, and distribution channels,” said Seth Brennan, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Lincoln Peak.

“ We have known Austin professionally and personally for many years and are very excited to have him join Lincoln Peak,” said Tony Leness, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Lincoln Peak Capital. “ The addition of a business leader of Austin’s caliber is a testament to our commitment to investing in best-in-class operational support and resources as we continue to grow.”

“ Lincoln Peak has a 15-year track record of successful equity investments in asset managers and has established itself as a partner of choice to firms seeking to effectuate ownership transitions and bolster their capabilities,” said Mr. McClintock. “ I look forward to working closely with Seth, Tony, and the rest of the talented team to enhance Lincoln Peak’s existing processes and help position the firm for continued growth.”

Prior to Callodine Capital Management, Mr. McClintock served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Clough Capital Partners. Before Clough, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at North Run Capital, LP, and was the Chief Operating Officer and a founder of IBEX Capital Markets, Inc., a specialty finance company. Mr. McClintock began his career at PwC as a consultant and project manager in its Global Banking and Finance Group. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University.

About Lincoln Peak Capital

Founded in 2008, Lincoln Peak Capital is a long-term, supportive equity partner to entrepreneurial management teams of high-quality asset management firms. Leveraging its deep industry experience and proven value-add approach, Lincoln Peak provides capital and expertise to help its partner firms successfully transition ownership and enhance their core capabilities. Since inception, Lincoln Peak has invested in category-leading asset management firms that collectively manage more than $100 billion.

