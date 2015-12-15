Flock Freight® Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Award for its Shared Truckload Solution, FlockDirect®

ENCINITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flock Freight®, the only FreightTech company creating a smarter, more sustainable supply chain by pooling freight at scale, today announced that its guaranteed, terminal-free shared truckload solution, FlockDirect®, has been named a winner in the transportation category of the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.





FlockDirect eliminates the hassles of the hub-and-spoke freight shipping model using patented technology that matches locations, schedules, and compatible shipments, finding the best options to pool freight among trillions of possible combinations. Shipments stay safe and in a single truck, driven by a single driver, all the way to their destination enabling shippers to only pay for the space they need and enabling carriers to earn more from every linear foot of capacity — all while slashing carbon emissions by up to 40% compared to traditional shipping methods.

“In 2023, we delivered on our strategy of integrating A.I. across our tech stack, fusing machine learning with operations research. As a result, in 2023 Flock pooled over half a billion pounds of freight – a 7x increase since 2020,” said Lu Saenz, Chief Technology Officer at Flock Freight. “Shippers are leveraging FlockDirect to build efficiencies into their supply chain logistics, leading to significant cost savings and over 46 thousand metric tons of CO2e avoided – a staggering 13x increase since 2020. We’re now on track to enable the pooling of trillions of pounds of freight in shared truckloads each year, further reducing the sizable carbon footprint of the logistics and transportation sectors.”

“Innovation is driving our society,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Flock Freight as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Flock Freight

Founded in 2015, Flock Freight is a FreightTech company reinventing the supply chain through smarter, more sustainable shipping solutions. By leveraging its patented technology, Flock Freight matches locations, schedules, and compatible shipments, finding the best options to pool freight at scale among trillions of possible combinations. As one of the first freight shipping companies to earn a B Corporation certification, Flock Freight’s solutions for moving fuller trucks on optimized routes results in reduced carbon emissions by up to 40% compared to traditional shipping methods. Flock Freight was recently recognized as one of TIME’s Most Influential Companies in the World and as a CNBC Disruptor 50. To learn more about the company, offerings, and careers, visit flockfreight.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

