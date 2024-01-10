Virtune AB (Publ) is launching Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP and Virtune Arbitrum ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm

Stockholm, January 10th, 2024 – Virtune, a Swedish regulated digital asset manager in Sweden is announcing the launch of two new innovative and sought-after crypto ETPs, Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP and Virtune Arbitrum ETP, on Nasdaq Stockholm, the largest stock exchange in the Nordic region.

About Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP

Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP provides exposure to Polkadot combined with the benefits of staking. With staking incorporated, the ETP provdes an additional 4% annual return on the investment made in the ETP. Like all of Virtune’s ETPs, Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP is 100% physically backed and fully collateralized, is denominated in SEK for the Swedish audience and is available on Avanza and Nordnet.

Key Information about Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP:

1:1 exposure to Polkadot with 4% additional annual return through staking

Non-custodial staking

100% physically backed

1.49% annual management fee

Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP:

Full name: Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP

Short name: Virtune Staked Polkadot

Ticker: VIRDOT

Trading currency: SEK

First day of trading: Wednesday 10th January 2024

ISIN: SE0021148129

About Polkadot

Polkadot is an innovative multi-blockchain platform that enables different blockchains to securely exchange messages and values. Created by the Web3 Foundation, Polkadot aims to build a fully decentralized internet where users are in control. The platform facilitates information and transaction exchange between independent blockchains through Polkadot’s relay chain.

Its distinctive feature is the ability to support multiple chains, called parachains, within the same network. Parachains can have their own tokens and specialize for various needs, but they benefit from Polkadot’s common security. This makes Polkadot extremely flexible and scalable, suitable for a variety of blockchains.

This ETP caters to institutional investors as well as retail investors, serving the growing demand from investors in the Nordics that have been waiting for a seamless way to gain exposure to Polkadot combined with staking for increased return.

About Virtune Arbitrum ETP

Virtune Arbitrum ETP provides exposure to Arbitrum. Like all of Virtune’s ETPs, Virtune Arbitrum ETP is 100% physically backed and fully collateralized, is denominated in SEK for the Swedish audience and is available on Avanza and Nordnet.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum is a prominent layer-2 solution for Ethereum, designed to enhance interoperability and scalability within the Ethereum network. By facilitating secure and efficient communication between Ethereum and other blockchains, Arbitrum promotes seamless transfer of data and value, strengthening collaboration among different blockchain systems.

Its ability to support “subnets” – specialized chains with their own tokens and use cases – provides unique flexibility and adaptability critical for versatile and effective blockchain applications. Arbitrum also contributes to improving transaction speeds and reducing costs within Ethereum, making the platform more accessible and appealing for broader usage.

This ETP caters to institutional investors as well as retail investors, serving the growing demand from investors in the Nordics that have been waiting for a seamless way to gain exposure to Arbitrum.

Key Information about Virtune Arbitrum ETP:

1:1 exposure to Arbitrum

100% physically backed

1.95% annual management fee

Virtune Arbitrum ETP

Full name: Virtune Arbitrum ETP

Short name: Virtune Arbitrum

Ticker: VIRARB

Trading currency: SEK

First day of trading: Wednesday 10th January 2024

ISIN: SE0021310133

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

“After an intense and successful year in 2023 by introducing 5 crypto ETPs on Nasdaq Stockholm and Boese Stuttgart we are continuing our effortless work in delivering new unique crypto ETPs to the market. We are therefore very happy to introduce two new sought-after and unique crypto ETPs in the Nordics after experiencing a growing demand from the Nordic investor community.

Our staked Polkadot product presents investors with an opportunity to invest in Polkadot with an additional yield through staking. Simultaneously, our Arbitrum product provides a straightforward and secure avenue for investors to access the potential of this promising technology. Investors can effortlessly manage and retain these investments in their traditional brokerage accounts.

Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP and Virtune Arbitrum ETP offers investors an easy, transparent and secure way to gain exposure to Polkadot and Arbitrum respectively through a regulated structure listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, reinforced by the support of industry-leading service providers.”

If you are an institutional investor interested in exploring the potential of our current and upcoming ETPs for your discretionary asset management or wish to learn more about Virtune and our product offering, please feel free to contact us. Visit www.virtune.com for more information, and register your email address on our website to receive updates on upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.

Press contact:

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a fully regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges.

With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.