Global Petroleum Coke Industry Report 2023: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Petroleum Coke Market was valued at USD 22.39 Billion in 2022 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2023-2028

The ongoing process of industrialization and infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies, is a significant driver for the petroleum coke market. Industries such as cement and metal manufacturing, which heavily rely on energy-intensive processes, find petroleum coke to be a cost-efficient fuel.

As nations invest in building infrastructure and urbanizing, the demand for construction materials and, consequently, for petroleum coke in cement production, experiences a substantial uptick. The petroleum coke market is closely tied to the refining of crude oil. The expansion of oil refining capacity globally contributes to an increased supply of petroleum coke.

As refining processes become more sophisticated, the production of petroleum coke as a byproduct rises. Refineries, aiming to maximize their yield from crude oil, contribute to the availability of petroleum coke in the market. This expansion in refining capacity is often seen in response to growing energy needs and increasing demand for refined petroleum products.

Drivers:

Cost-Effectiveness and Energy Efficiency Favored for cost-effectiveness and higher calorific value

Steel Production and Metal Industry Used as a reducing agent in steel production

Emerging Market Demand Driven by industrialization and urbanization

Cement Production Used as a cost-effective fuel in the cement industry

Availability of Feedstock Regions with abundant reserves of heavy crude oil

Diverse Applications Versatility in various industrial applications

Global Trade and Transportation Infrastructure Essential for seamless flow of petroleum coke



Challenges:

Environmental Concerns Impact on air quality and health

Regulatory Compliance Meeting evolving environmental regulations

Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices Influenced by crude oil price volatility

Shift towards Renewable Energy Challenge to traditional energy sources

Technological Advances and Energy Transition Shift toward cleaner energy alternatives

Geopolitical Instabilities Impact on supply chain

Technological Constraints in Carbon Capture Complicated by high carbon content

Infrastructure Limitations Logistical challenges in emerging markets



Key Trends:

Segmental Insights:

Aluminum and other metals dominated the global petroleum coke market in 2020.

Country Insights:

Asia Pacific expected to account for the largest market share, driven by rapid urbanization, energy needs, and construction investments.

North America predicted to grow and lead the market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Petroleum Coke Market.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Nayara Energy Ltd- India

Petrobras

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Citgo Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Valero Energy Corp.

Motiva Enterprises LLC.

Phillips 66 Company – USA

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2023 – 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $22.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $28.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Global Petroleum Coke Market, By Type:

Fuel Grade

Calcined Coke

Global Petroleum Coke Market, By Application:

Aluminum & Other Metals

Cement

Storag

Steel

Power

Others

By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Russia

Spain

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Egypt

UAE

Israel

