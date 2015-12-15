Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Justin T. Webb as Chief Financial Officer

HARRISBURG, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking–Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (NASDAQ: MPB), the parent company of Mid Penn Bank (the “Bank”), announces the appointment of Justin T. Webb as chief financial officer, effective January 8, 2024. Webb has been an integral part of the Bank since 2012, having served most recently as senior executive vice president and chief operating officer.





Mid Penn Chair, President, and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi commented, “I could not be more pleased to announce Justin’s appointment as the CFO of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. and Mid Penn Bank. We are fortunate to have someone of Justin’s caliber and experience already within the Bank and ready to take on this role. His experience with the company is deep as he has touched all aspects of our business, including credit, security, corporate strategy, operations, and mergers and acquisitions, during his time here. The continuity which Justin will bring to the finance function, coupled with his commitment to Mid Penn, is evidence that we have the right person for the job.”

Webb replaces Allison S. Johnson, who departed the company on January 5, 2024, to pursue other opportunities. In his new role, Webb will oversee all aspects of Mid Penn’s financial strategy and performance, including accounting operations, interest rate risk, liquidity, financial planning, and mergers and acquisitions. Webb brings over two decades of experience in the financial services industry.

“I am honored by the trust and confidence placed in me by the leadership team and Board of Directors,” Webb said. “I am proud to have been part of Mid Penn’s growth and expansion over the past 11 years and I look forward to helping to shape its financial strategies in the future.”

Webb holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and serves on the Board of Directors of the University of Pittsburgh Business Alumni Association. He is an active member of the community, having volunteered for organizations such as the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region. Webb resides in Hershey, PA, with his wife, Julie, and two children.

About Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is the parent company of Mid Penn Bank, a full-service commercial bank, and MPB Financial Services Group, LLC, a provider of specialized investment strategies, insurance, and planning services to individuals, families, and businesses. Mid Penn operates 49 retail locations throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and central New Jersey, has total assets of approximately $5 billion, and offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial products and services to the communities it serves. To learn more, please visit www.midpennbank.com.

