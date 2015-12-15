HERE and w3w expand partnership HERE Technologies announces partnership expansion with what3words to enable seamless access and use across industries

Thousands of businesses across retail, mobility, e-commerce and automotive sectors will now be able to enablewhat3words location technology via their HERE account.

London and Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, the world’s leading location data and technology platform, today announced an expansion of its global partnership with innovative addressing system what3words. Starting this year, customers using the HERE platform’s Location Services application programming interfaces (APIs) will be able to easily activate their what3words license via HERE.

HERE is making what3words available in its platform amid increasing consumer demand for the innovative location technology. HERE’s automotive customers are already able to activate their what3words license via their HERE account managers, and the latest agreement between the two companies will bring this offering to customers across other verticals.

what3words is revolutionizing the way the world communicates location. It has divided the globe into a grid of 3 meter x 3 meter squares, and given each one a unique combination of three words: a what3words address. For example ///wished.propeller.powerful will take you to a bench with one of the best viewpoints in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Nevada, near Las Vegas. what3words enables users to easily convey locations as specific as delivery entrances, parking spots and stadium gates, and it provides easy location references in places with no street addresses, such as beaches, parks and remote hiking trails.

HERE and what3words first partnered in 2020 to offer automotive customers the next generation of precision in-car navigation. Since this announcement, the joint solution has already enabled major players including Jaguar Land Rover to enable the technology with ease.

The HERE location platform is recognised as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. Customers of HERE include nearly every global automaker, leaders in e-commerce, transportation and logistics, and public sector agencies worldwide. By adding what3words functionality to its platform, HERE is making it as quick and easy as possible for these clients to introduce the tech to their own systems. This has proven to be increasingly important to customers as consumer demand for what3words continues to grow across the globe.

Clare Jones, Chief Commercial Officer at what3words commented “Our partnership with HERE has proven to be a major accelerant to our growth in the automotive industry. Integrations that would have taken years of development can now be done in months, and innovative updates can even be delivered over-the-air. The speed and ease offered by this partnership will enable what3words to leapfrog slow legacy processes that have held back innovation in other industries, and we’re incredibly excited by the opportunities this partnership presents.”

Remco Timmer, Vice President of Product & Technology at HERE Technologies commented “As the world’s leading location platform, we’re committed to providing our customers with best-in-class products and services. what3words’ innovative technology creates another layer of precision in the way the world communicates location and we see so much potential in making what3words readily available for thousands of our customers around the world*.”

*Additional conditions may apply.



Media contacts

what3words: prteam@what3words.com

HERE Technologies: Reed Findlay reed.findlay@here.com

About what3words

Co-founded in London in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, what3words is a simple way to talk about precise locations. A what3words address is a human-friendly way to share very precise locations with other people, or to input them into platforms and machines such as ride-hailing apps or e-commerce checkouts and car navigation systems. It is optimised for voice input and contains built-in error prevention to immediately identify and correct input mistakes.

The free what3words app, available for iOS and Android , and the online map enables people to find, share and navigate to what3words addresses in 60 languages to date. Millions of what3words addresses are in use around the world, with thousands of businesses using them to save money, be more efficient and provide a better customer experience. what3words is easily integrated into apps, platforms and websites. Products are available for free or for a nominal fee for qualifying NGOs. Its partners include Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, Subaru, Mitsubishi, Lamborghini, DPD, DHL and Evri. what3words has proved to be a critical application for emergency services around the world, helping save time and resources when it matters most.



what3words has a team of over 150 people, across offices in the UK, USA, Germany, South Korea, Vietnam, Trinidad & Tobago and Mongolia. The company has raised over £100 million in capital from investors such as Intel, Ingka (Ikea), Mercedes-Benz, Aramex, Deutsche Bahn, Subaru and Sony Innovation Fund.



About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. Today, the HERE location platform is recognised as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organisations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com .

