PlayMining Launches Collab Between Devilman Manga/Anime and JobTribes NFT Game, Continues Leading Global GameFi Rally

Limited edition collaboration NFTs launch on Jan. 24 in the PlayMining NFT marketplace, with a tie-in event planned for the JobTribes card battle game on PlayMining

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA), a Singapore-based global GameFi company and owner of the PlayMining gaming platform, has announced the launch of a limited edition NFT collection for the Job Tribes Play-and-Earn (P&E) card battle game in collaboration with the popular Devilman manga and anime series. The announcement comes at the height of PlayMining’s DEAPcoin ( $DEP ) rebound, with prices and market cap up 115% and 166% respectively from where they stood when the GameFi market rally began three months ago.

Limited quantities of six different Devilman NFTs will be available for purchase from the PlayMining NFT marketplace from Jan. 24 at 14:00 to Jan. 31 at 10:59 (UTC+8). The limited edition collaboration NFTs will feature artwork of characters from the Devilman series across three Epic and three Legendary cards. After the sale ends, a limited quantity of cards will still be available to win via random draw by spending DEP to purchase “Premium Recruitment” tickets in the Job Tribes game. Premium Recruitment will be available from Jan. 31 at 16:00 until Feb. 14 at 10:59 (UTC+8), or while supplies last. As a special incentive, a one-of-a-kind “Rage of Fire Devilman” Legendary collaboration NFT will be awarded as a bonus prize to the player who draws the very last Premium Recruitment NFT.

To commemorate the Devilman collaboration, JobTribes will feature an in-game event called “Devilman’s Invasion!” from Jan. 31 at 16:00 until Feb. 14 at 10:59 (UTC+8). The tie-in event will see players competing to win Devilman’s amulet in the form of a Legendary collaboration NFT. Other game items will also be available to be won.

Devilman is a well-known manga and anime series that has had numerous iterations since it first launched in 1972. Over 50 million copies of the manga have been sold worldwide, placing it as a top-60 best selling manga series.

Sales Information

Legendary NFTs:

3 types, each limited to 10 pieces (total 30 pieces)

Immediate sale price: 360,000 DEAPcoin

One bonus Legendary NFT exclusively available through “Premium Recruitment”

Epic NFTs:

3 types, each limited to 10 pieces (total 30 pieces)

Immediate sale price: 60,000 DEAPcoin

$DEP: Dominating the GameFi Market Rally for Over Three Months

Late October 2023 saw a massive spike in many GameFi token prices, and the bullish market performance continued in a sustained GameFi rally through the new year. PlayMining’s DEP is one of the strongest performing high-profile GameFi tokens on the market today, surpassing Immutable ($IMX), Oasys ($OAS), Guild of Guardians ($GOG) and Axie Infinity ($AXS) in terms of one-month and three-month gains in both token price and market cap.

DEP is the proprietary token used to purchase NFTs on PlayMining’s marketplaces, and can be earned as a reward for playing PlayMining GameFi games. With DEP’s rising market price, PlayMining NFTs are also increasing in intrinsic value.

DEP listed on Tokenize Xchange recently where it is tradable with USD and SGD, and can also be traded on other popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKX, Uniswap, Gate.io, Bitrue and Bitmart.

Boasting a Brand New Business Model: #GamifyingWork Across All Industries

DEP’s strong rebound immediately followed an official announcement by PlayMining of multiple high-profile partnerships with whom PlayMining is co-developing a new business model called “ Gamifying Work ”. The initiative will see new P&E games developed for the PlayMining GameFi platform that gamify work tasks for real-world companies.

“There are serious labor shortages across many industries all around the world these days, but many of these jobs feature work tasks that could be performed remotely. We can help alleviate labor shortages by gamifying some of these work tasks in PlayMining games, where players are incentivized with DEP tokens in exchange for ‘doing the work’ as in-game quests,” said DEA co-founder and co-CEO Kozo Yamada .

PlayMining’s labor shortage solution tackles a severe problem — four out of five companies suffer from a lack of talent worldwide, according to a 2023 ManpowerGroup report. In addition, a significant proportion of businesses suffering from labor shortages are in the heavy industries — a space that PlayMining is specifically addressing with a number of their recent partnerships.

For example, a pilot project is launching in Japan this spring for PlayMining’s partnership with TEPCO Power Grid , the fourth-largest electric power company in the world. TEPCO has had a hard time employing enough power pole inspectors to maintain their aging power infrastructure around Japan. But soon, PlayMining gamers will be able to fill this demand — a new game will send teams of players out into their local communities to photograph power poles, with winning teams earning DEP rewards.

Another ‘gamifying work’ collaboration underway is PlayMining’s novel solution for the waste management industry — a game that will allow players to remotely control actual physical waste-sorting robots at Japanese waste-processing facilities, thus alleviating a labor shortage in that space. Additionally, DEA has secured investment from KDDI , the second-largest telecom operator in Japan, opening the company up to business collaborations through their network. New projects revealed in PlayMining’s October announcement included initiatives across a wide range of industries, ranging from disaster prevention, local revitalization and CO2 reduction to social good projects targeting elderly quality-of-life, animal welfare, employment for people with disabilities and inheritance.

The PlayMining GameFi platform’s catalog of P&E games includes: JobTribes, Menya Dragon Ramen, Cookin’ Burger, Lucky Farmer, Graffiti Racer, SOUL Fusers and Rogue Roll Ruler’s. The platform also has two NFT marketplaces, a manga-integrated metaverse project and a ‘Watch-and-Earn’ streaming video application. And soon, it will feature a growing number of ‘gamifying work’ games!

Businesses and individuals interested in discussing collaboration opportunities with PlayMining can use the following email address to get in touch with the PlayMining business development team: recruit@dea.sg

About Digital Entertainment Asset

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA) is a Singapore-based global Web3 entertainment company founded in August 2018. DEA is a developer of Play-to-Earn (P2E) games—also referred to as Play-and-Earn (P&E) games. DEA also operates the PlayMining gamefi platform, NFT marketplace and ‘Verse’ metaverse project as well as DEAPcoin ($DEP)—the first P&E token approved by the Financial Service Agency (FSA) of Japan. The team is headed by two co-CEOs—Naohito Yoshida and Kozo Yamada—who together bring decades of experience in founding successful startups (with 3 IPOs), creating hit video games, producing Web TV programs and displaying a deep understanding of NFT gaming.

About PlayMining

PlayMining is a GameFi and metaverse platform that empowers creators who would otherwise benefit very little in the traditional IP creation industry. The PlayMining platform is a new business model for content creation, featuring an NFT Marketplace powered by the PlayMining DEAPcoin ($DEP), paired with an NFT gaming and Metaverse platform. Featuring both in-house games as well as third-party projects with their own native tokens that allow creators to capture much of the value they create, the PlayMining platform has 2.7 million users and a catalog of P&E game titles including Job Tribes, Cookin’ Burger, Menya Dragon Ramen, Graffiti Racer, Lucky Farmer, Rogue Roll Ruler’s and SOUL Fusers, as well as the metaverse project Fujiwara Kamui Verse.

About JobTribes

JobTribes is a card battle game themed around various occupations, featuring characters that personify different jobs. NFTs can be used as powerful battle cards significantly influencing the outcome of battles. The game’s story is handled by Shin Kibayashi, one of the top six creators in Japan selected by Netflix, offering a grand world view.

About Devilman

Devilman is one of the representative works of manga artist Go Nagai. It depicts a fierce battle between a demon army intent on destroying humanity and Devilman, who betrays them to side with the humans. This work, which was simultaneously serialized in manga and broadcast as a TV anime series, was a pioneer of mixed media projects in Japan.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a0893e8-8f46-4218-a170-cdbdf3fefcb3