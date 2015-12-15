Hitachi Vantara Federal Appoints Joe Corcoran as Lead of Professional Services Segment

Corcoran Will Drive Services and Delivery Supporting Federal Data Solutions

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hitachi Vantara Federal, the trusted leader in mission-centric data solutions for the Federal Government, has today announced Joe Corcoran as its new Senior Director of Professional Services and Delivery, heading up the professional services business segment. With over two decades of experience in operations and sales, Corcoran will be responsible for the orchestration of project management methodologies with an overall goal to enhance project efficiency and elevate quality standards. Joe will report to the President and Chief Executive Officer of Hitachi Vantara Federal, Mark Serway.









Previously the chief business officer at Dorrean for the past three years, Corcoran provided both operations and business development strategic leadership, showcasing his ability to drive client satisfaction and growth simultaneously. Notably, he is recognized for developing and executing corporate growth strategies that leverage operational excellence to capture key opportunities and propel business objectives. Prior to his role at Dorrean, Joe held the position of Senior Vice President of Service Delivery responsible for the strategic direction, management, planning, performance, and profitability of the company’s service delivery portfolio.

As Senior Director of Professional Services and Delivery, Corcoran will be responsible for aligning Hitachi Vantara Federal’s capabilities to U.S. Federal client needs, leveraging capabilities in digital infrastructure and digital solutions to further develop profitable growth, staff utilization, and profit and loss for the professional services segment.

“We are delighted to welcome Joe to our team,” said Mark Serway, President and CEO of Hitachi Vantara Federal. “Joe brings with him a wealth of experience in strategic management, showcasing a proven track record of delivering impressive results. His expertise in professional services embodies the excellence we strive to achieve in this segment and Joe’s extensive background in driving business growth, promoting client-centric approaches, and innovating corporate strategies runs parallel with Hitachi Vantara Federal’s long-term goals for client success. We look forward to the valuable contributions he will bring to our organization as we continue to lead and excel in the Federal IT landscape.”

About Hitachi Vantara Federal

Hitachi Vantara Federal is the trusted leader in mission-centric data solutions for the Federal government. We’re a collaborative, full-service company with longstanding OT/IT roots. We empower data-driven insight with a deep bench of integrated partners — advancing Federal customer missions regardless of their data maturity levels. Hitachi Vantara Federal is a FOCI-mitigated subsidiary of Hitachi Vantara. Visit us at hitachivantarafederal.com.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world’s leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers’ and society’s challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of “Digital Systems & Services” – supporting our customers’ digital transformation; “Green Energy & Mobility” – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and “Connective Industries” – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at https://www.hitachi.com.

