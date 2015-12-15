WSFS Announces Nara Lilly as Senior Vice President, Privacy Officer

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), is pleased to announce the hire of Nara Lilly as Senior Vice President, Privacy Officer, reporting to Patrick Killeen, Chief Compliance Officer.





In her role, Lilly will promote an enterprise-wide culture of confidentiality and ethical use of data, maintain subject matter expertise of privacy laws and regulations, identify trends in data privacy, advise on privacy risks, and develop a comprehensive compliance risk-based infrastructure to safeguard our stakeholders.

“We are thrilled to have Nara join us to partner with various teams to lead our privacy framework within WSFS,” said Killeen. “Nara is an attorney by trade who gravitated toward data science and big data analytics in her post-graduate studies. She brings nearly 20 years of experience to WSFS, having worked within National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Privacy and Cybersecurity frameworks as well as implementing privacy technologies at an enterprise level. She will be a great addition to WSFS.”

“I’m excited to join a storied and growing Company like WSFS and look forward to collaborating with teams across the enterprise to enhance and promote data privacy and security for WSFS and our Customers,” said Lilly.

Prior to joining WSFS, Lilly was Senior Data Privacy and Protection Analyst at RD Station. She also previously served as Data Protection Officer and Compliance Officer at Méliuz S/A, a Latin American FinTech company operating in Brazil, Europe and the United States, where she led the strategic creation and successful implementation of robust data privacy compliance initiatives, conducted risk evaluations, developed and implemented privacy policies, and more.

Lilly received her bachelor’s degree of law from Pontifícia Univ. Católica de Goiás, completed post-graduate studies in Data Science and Big Data Analytics at Faculdade Metropolitana, and is currently pursuing post-graduate studies in Information Security at Serviço Nacional de Aprendizagem Comercial (SENAC). She is also ISO certified as a lead implementer for privacy management systems as well as compliance management systems.

