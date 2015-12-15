Horizon Group Holdings Appoints Ken Porpora as Chief Executive Officer

NEWARK, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Horizon Group Holdings (“Horizon”), also known as Strikepoint Group Holdings, a leading provider of residential plumbing, electrical, heating and air conditioning services with 25 brands in more than 30 markets, today announced the appointment of Ken Porpora as Chief Executive Officer.

Porpora joins Horizon after more than 25 years at ADT, the leading provider of security, interactive and smart home solutions in the United States, where he most recently served as EVP and Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Porpora led all corporate and operating finance functions, investor relations, corporate communications and ESG, supporting ADT’s overall performance. Prior to this role, Porpora served in a number of commercial, operating and finance roles at ADT, including SVP and Chief Growth Officer and President of the company’s North American business unit, where he drove significant growth and bottom-line improvements.

“ We are excited to bring Ken on board as Horizon’s next CEO,” said Dave Geiger, Founder and Chairman of Horizon. “ He is an experienced and dynamic leader who knows what it takes to drive excellence in a residential field service business.”

“ Ken has an excellent track record as both a financial and commercial leader in the home services industry,” said Joe Delgado, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital and Board Director at Horizon. “ He has a proven ability to grow businesses organically and through well-positioned M&A opportunities.”

Kyle Peterson, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital and Board Director at Horizon, added, “ Ken’s skills and dedicated leadership will allow the Company to attack the next chapter of growth in both existing and new geographies and service lines.”

“ Horizon is a hyper-local business with a passionate focus on our customers where we need to be best-in-class in every service dimension to continue winning long-term,” commented Ken Porpora. “ I look forward to working with the Horizon management team and all of my new colleagues to continue leveraging and expanding Horizon’s leading position in the market – nationally and locally.”

About Horizon Group Holdings

In 1987, Horizon Services began with one core idea: give homeowners what they want. Today, Horizon’s 2,700+ strong team and more than 1,500+ service vehicles, serve tens of thousands of homeowners annually with 25 brands across more than 2500 zip codes from Massachusetts to Florida, as well as Texas. For more information, please visit www.horizonservices.com.

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit and net lease investment strategies with over $45 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit https://www.newmountaincapital.com/.

