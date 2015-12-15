WorkJam Launches New Products to Empower Frontline Employees and Managers

Enhanced Analytics and Audit Capabilities Give Managers Real-Time Data Insights and Supercharge Task Management

MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WorkJam, the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, announced today at NRF: Retail’s Big Show in New York City the launch of three new products: Site Coach, a digital dashboard for frontline employees; Analytics Insights Reports, which builds on WorkJam’s core reporting capabilities; and Extensive Audit Capabilities that supercharge task management. All three new products are embedded into WorkJam’s core technology, making the WorkJam super app more robust and cementing the company’s leadership in frontline workplace technology.

“With these three new product launches, we’re enhancing our offering for our enterprise customers and embedding all the solutions they need into our single super app,” said Steven Kramer, CEO of WorkJam. “These new products will help businesses prepare for the increasingly complex compliance landscape they’ll face this year and tap real-time analytics insights that help them operate more effectively and empower their teams. By taking a multi-pronged approach to enhancing visibility, reporting and analytics and clearly delineating task and audit functions, WorkJam is helping businesses scale operationally in ways legacy and other point solutions simply cannot.”

Site Coach is a new module of WorkJam’s super app that offers a kiosk experience for location-level information, tasks and scheduling to drive operational excellence and better customer experiences. Frontline staff working in a particular location can use the module’s dashboard to view task lists, resources and schedules, clock in and out, and more. Site Coach can operate as a stand-alone module or in tandem with other modules in WorkJam’s app, allowing employees to view information on the Site Coach dashboard and then execute tasks via the mobile app or shared devices at their work location.

Analytics Insights Reports builds on WorkJam’s core reporting capabilities, offering more robust, real-time analytics and operational insights that empower administrators and frontline managers with the data visualizations they need to better understand their workflows and how the business, as well as their location and team, are performing relative to defined business goals. The product enables users to make more informed decisions about how they leverage their store associates or distribution center staffs to optimize operations and achieve better results.

The new product marks the next step in the evolution of WorkJam’s AI-powered analytics capabilities and builds on the partnership WorkJam launched with Qualtrics last year. That partnership provides the two companies’ joint customers with AI-driven insights into frontline sentiment and empowers store and logistics site managers to boost frontline engagement, productivity and retention.

WorkJam’s Extensive Audit Capabilities provide enhanced intelligent auditing power to help enterprises maintain safe, efficient workplaces and compliant operations for optimized customer experiences. The new product supports operational efficiencies that allow time-strapped district and field managers to focus on performance and results. This new release offers significant administrative capabilities that allow task gatekeepers to author, configure and publish complex and optimized audits to the field with ease.

The audit results and configurable scoring also trigger any needed follow-up steps and workflows. By enhancing its audit capabilities, WorkJam is helping companies strengthen their businesses so they are prepared to operate effectively in an increasingly complex compliance environment.

As the leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam enables large enterprises to orchestrate their frontline workforces to improve productivity, engagement and retention. The solution is the only one on the market that offers modules that enable frontliners to manage their schedules and tasks, access training and career development opportunities, and communicate with peers and leaders throughout their organization in a single super app. It’s also the only solution that gives enterprises the flexibility to buy one module and then turn on others as their needs grow. In 2023, WorkJam was named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, which highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

About WorkJam

WorkJam was founded in 2014 to improve the lives of frontline workers. As the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam combines communication, task management, scheduling tools, learning, and more – all on one app. It is the only complete and unified system designed to revolutionize the way HQs and their frontline work together, boosting efficiencies and productivity. Available in over 45 languages with inline translations, the app helps organizations bridge language barriers and create a more inclusive working environment for all. WorkJam introduces Total Workforce Orchestration®. To learn more, visit WorkJam.com.

