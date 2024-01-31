In the Service of Progress: Leading European Executive Search Firm Wenham Carter Announces Client-Centric Expansion to New York

BRIGHTON, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wenham Carter, a leading European executive search firm working at the forefront of Technology and Science, is pleased to announce the opening of its New York office on February 12, 2024. This expansion reinforces Wenham Carter’s commitment to helping clients advance technical, scientific and commercial frontiers through access to exceptional leadership talent.





Search at the Leading Edge

Renowned for industry-advancing global leadership placements over the company’s 20+ year history, Wenham Carter’s expansion enables closer partnerships with its clients in New York and beyond. Bringing deep industry and cross-sector expertise within easier reach of its predominantly international client base, the office will house a team of specialists adept at partnering to create opportunities and advance capabilities.

Global Reach for Globalized Industries

Acknowledging the global nature of the industries it serves, Wenham Carter’s New York office will function as a strategic hub connecting organizations with exceptional leaders locally and globally.

“Over the last 20+ years we have built a business without borders. This expansion is a natural next step as we continue to support our clients and those at the leading edge of technology and science to extend their geographical and market reach.” – Ben Fielder, CEO

Tech-Savvy Recruitment in Innovation’s Heart

Leveraging progressive talent methodologies and a tech-forward approach, Wenham Carter streamlines the candidate screening process. By embracing innovation, they provide efficient solutions that address time-to-hire challenges that are critical in fast-paced and fiercely competitive industries.

Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

The New York office actively contributes to the firm’s commitment to presenting diverse candidate slates, recognizing the importance of varied perspectives in driving innovation and inclusion.

For more information, please visit https://www.wenhamcarter.com

About Wenham Carter:

Wenham Carter is a global executive search firm on a mission to populate the leading edge of technology and science. They connect start-ups, scale-ups and established market leaders to exceptional people, enabling critical hires that propel companies and industries forward. With deep industry and cross-sector expertise across Life Sciences, Fintech, Space, Software, Cyber Security, AI & Robotics, Automotive & Manufacturing, Green Energy and Digital Transformation, Wenham Carter helps clients to extend beyond their current capabilities and advance technical, scientific and commercial frontiers.

Contacts

Corie McCulloch, Head of Communications



corie.mcculloch@wenhamcarter.com

+44 (0) 1273 099903