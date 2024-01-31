Options Secures SOC Compliance for 13th Consecutive Year

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Options Technology, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the financial sector, today announced its 13th consecutive year of compliance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) ISAE3402, SOC1, SOC2, and SOC3 standards.









In 2011, Options became one of the first cloud infrastructure providers to achieve SOC 2 Type II compliance. The firm has continued to meet the latest AICPA examinations each year since. Audit compliance attests that Options meets the latest information security, data availability, and privacy standards.

Options Chief Security Officer, John Gracey, commented, “SOC remains the pinnacle for service organisations, and we are pleased to announce the successful completion of our 13th consecutive year in compliance. The past year has witnessed an unprecedented emphasis on data security and third-party governance, especially within the financial sector. SOC stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to consistently meet and exceed these stringent requirements.

Our continual commitment to investing in our people, refining processes, fostering valuable partnerships, and expanding our services, combined with our strategic utilization of AI and emerging technologies, solidify Options’ position as an unrivalled leader in servicing our clients. This dedication ensures that Options maintains its exceptional standards, both now and well into the future.”

The examination was conducted by fully accredited, independent auditors who inspected operations and services delivered during the 12 preceding months.

Danny Moore, President and CEO said, “At Options, we firmly believe that SOC Accreditation serves as the bedrock of our commitment to delivering mission-critical Cloud services for the global Capital Markets. Our unwavering dedication to security and compliance ensures that we provide top-tier solutions for the world’s leading banks.”

The announcement also follows news of the firm’s Fifth Microsoft Solutions Partner status, its achievement of Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Security, its partnership with Valantic FSA and its testing of OpenAI with Real Time Market Data in Azure.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options Technology (“Options”) Options is a global leader in financial technology, specialising in Capital Markets technology and enterprise-grade solutions. With a presence in key financial hubs, including New York, London, Chicago, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Toronto, Belfast, Cambridge, and Auckland, we provide mission-critical services to clients worldwide. At Options, we excel in the hottest trends in global tech, offering high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, Modern Desktop, AI (Artificial Intelligence), and Market Data solutions.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on X (Twitter) at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

