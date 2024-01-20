Infinigate Teams with Auvik to Deliver Cloud-Based Network Management Solutions in UK & Ireland.

London, UK, 30 January 2024 – Infinigate, the cybersecurity powerhouse specialising in cybersecurity, secure networks, and secure cloud has signed a distribution agreement with Auvik, the award-winning IT solutions provider, to enable its channel partners to respond to demand for cloud-based IT monitoring and management.

Infinigate will be the first distributor in the UK & Ireland (UK&I) to provide automated network monitoring solutions from Auvik, enabling IT professionals to identify and resolve network issues rapidly and efficiently, maximising productivity.

“Auvik is an important addition to our portfolio in the UK, where our partners see rising customer demand for maximising network efficiency and uptime, to make the most of their existing IT investment,” says Justin Griffiths, Managing Director of Infinigate UK&I. “Through the Auvik solution we offer our partners the opportunity to deliver network monitoring services through the increasingly popular SaaS model, delivering flexible IT consumption.”

Auvik’s multi-tenancy network monitoring solution lets service providers manage multiple customer environments from a single console, for effective, cost-efficient network monitoring, reducing the cost associated with visits to customer sites to resolve local network issues. It also offers a reseller programme that enables partners to build a practice around delivering network audits to drive value and increase sales opportunities. This model is valuable at a time when making the most of your IT infrastructure is a competitive imperative, especially when managing growing networks, where constant fine-tuning and reconfiguring is necessary to keep uptime and productivity high.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Infinigate for our channel expansion into the European market,” said Stacey Tozer, Director of Channel at Auvik. “Their proven track record of helping partners build high-value service models and their dedication to expanding the observability space will be invaluable for delivering Auvik solutions to the market. Together, we will implement our channel-first strategy in the region, with IT management tools built for the SMB and mid-market.”

About Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group is an EMEA cybersecurity powerhouse covering over 100 countries. Growth is in our DNA, with a 15-year double-digit growth record; in fiscal year 2022/23, our revenue was 2.2 billion Euros. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink, Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

For additional information please visit www.infinigate.com

About Auvik

Auvik is a cloud-based IT management platform that empowers IT teams to navigate change with less friction. The key is absolute simplicity: seamless deployment, an intuitive interface, and effortless automation. IT teams are able to proactively manage diverse networks, security devices, endpoints and SaaS applications. Users are able to work however and wherever they want. Auvik manages one million network devices and three million SaaS applications across 100,000 networks, and provides monitoring services for more than 10 million devices. Visit www.auvik.com for details, and discover more in our media room. Auvik is a registered trademark of Auvik Networks Inc.