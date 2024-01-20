Sidus Space’s Cutting-Edge 3D Hybrid Satellite ‘LizzieSat’ Ready for Launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, announces the successful completion of launch processing of LizzieSat™ at the Astrotech Space Operations facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.





The Sidus team executed final steps in launch processing of LizzieSat™, including mating the satellite to the separation system and the launch vehicle adapter, which allows for mounting to SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. LizzieSat™ has been turned over to SpaceX and is ready for launch on the Transporter-10 mission which is targeted for no earlier than March 2024.

Fully integrated into the satellite is the Sidus FeatherEdge AI platform which allows for advanced onboard system processing from space-based data sensors. Following launch, Sidus expects to continue to expand both military and commercial customer bases to provide customized intelligence for multiple industries including defense, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Carol Craig, CEO and Founder of Sidus Space, highlighted the significance of this milestone, stating, “LizzieSat’s distinctive multi-sensor data collection platform represents a paradigm shift, offering tangible impacts across multiple industries through the utilization of cutting-edge on-orbit satellite technology. This innovative approach consolidates various data sources into a single on-orbit asset, showcasing the transformative power of advanced space technology in revolutionizing how industries access and utilize crucial information.”

Sidus Space continues to actively expand the LizzieSat™ constellation, with additional satellites already in production for launches in 2024 and beyond. This ongoing effort underscores our commitment to advancing space exploration and delivering cutting-edge solutions in satellite technology.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

